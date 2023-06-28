Nine Jackson County softball players have been recognized among the best in the Tennessee Valley.
Scottsboro’s Anna Stuart Dawson, Pisgah’s Madeline Flammia, North Jackson’s Destry Lambert and Skyline’s Olivia Treece made one-fifth of AL.com's Tennessee Valley Terrific 20.
The Tennessee Valley softball team consists of players regardless of classification and it was selected by AL.com’s sports staff with nominations from coaches.
Treece was selected to the Tennessee Valley Terrific 20 for the third consecutive season. The junior three-time ASWA Class 1A All-State pitcher went 27-9 with two saves in the pitching circle while helping Skyline (36-13-1) post a third-place finish at the state tournament. The Samford commit finished the 2023 season with 254 strikeouts — she surpassed the 800 career strikeout mark during the state tournament — in 169 innings pitched while posting a 1.95 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP. Treece also batted .381 (48-of-126) and had a on-base percentage of .477 while recording 13 doubles, six triples, three home runs, 43 RBIs and 23 walks.
Lambert was selected to the Tennessee Valley Terrific 20 for second straight season after the Georgia State signee and second-team Class 4A selection posted a .387 batting average (46-for-119) and a .486 on-base percentage with 15 home runs, 12 doubles, one triple, 48 RBIs and 33 runs scored. Lambert also went 16-11 in the pitching circle with a 2.61 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched.
Dawson earned her first Terrific 20 selection after a senior campaign in which she earned first-team Class 5A All-State honors. Dawson posted a 16-5 record wit ha 1.02 ERA and a 0.77 WHIP while recording 216 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched. She record eight shutouts, averaged 10 strikeouts per seven innings pitched and had a 21-strikeout performance against Demopolis.
Flammia, Class 2A first-team all-state selection in 2023, made the Terrific 20 list after being a “Best of the Rest” nod a year ago. The sophomore shortstop/catcher batted .386 (44-for-114) and had an on-base percentage of .545 while totaling 13 doubles, seven triples, eight home runs, 26 RBIs, 47 runs, 40 walks and 22 stolen bases.
Meanwhile, Skyline juniors Audra Bellomy and Jayla Ross, Pisgah senior Claudia Barron, Scottsboro senior Alyssa Smart and North Jackson junior Avery Wynne collected “Best of the Rest” recognition.
Ross, a Class 1A ASWA first-team all-state catcher, hit a team-high .469 (50-for-128) and had a .556 on-base percentage with 13 doubles, 11 triples, six home runs, 52 RBIs, 50 runs and 19 walks for Skyline while teammate
Bellomy, a second-team all-state selection, had a .405 batting average (62-for-153) and a .470 on-base percentage with one double, one triple, 34 RBIs, 57 runs scored, 24 stolen bases and 19 walks.
Smart, a Class 5A second-team all-state selection, went 15-5 in the pitching circle with one save, a 1.28 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP. The Pace University signee totaled 184 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched — she averaged 9.4 strikeouts per seven innings pitched — and recorded 11 shutouts. She also batted .355 (44-for-124) and had a .412 on-base percentage while tallying five doubles, one triple, six home runs and 33 RBIs, 10 walks and 20 runs.
Barron, a Class 2A second-team all-state selection, hit .426 (58-for-136) with five doubles, seven triples, 25 RBIs, 20 stolen bases and six walks while playing outfield for Pisgah.
Wynne finished with a .386 batting average (51-for-132) and a .436 on-base percentage for North Jackson while also totaling 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 49 RBIs, 11 walks, 23 runs and 11 stolen bases.
