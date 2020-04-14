Five high school girls basketball players from Jackson County have been recognized for their performances during the 2019-20 season by AL.com.
The statewide web site has released its All-Tennessee Valley Girls Basketball Team.
Pisgah sophomore Molly Heard and Skyline senior Bailee Usrey were named third-team All-Tennessee Valley while Scottsboro senior Carley Bell, Skyline junior Gracie Stucky and Pisgah senior Chloe Womack were honorable mentions.
Heard averaged 18.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.6 blocked shots per game while helping Pisgah post a 31-3 record on the way to winning its third consecutive Class 3A state championship. The two-time all-state player was named the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 3A Player of the Year. She received a scholarship offer from Jacksonville State last week.
Usrey, a finalist for Class 1A Player of the Year, averaged 19 points and 5.9 rebounds this past season as the Vikings went 27-4 and reached the Class 1A Northeast Regional Tournament. The Shorter commit and Skyline all-time leading scorer (2,385 points) was a two-time Class 1A first-team all-state selection.
Auburn-Montgomery signee Carley Bell scored a team-high 16.8 points per game while helping a young Scottsboro team reach the Class 5A Northeast Sub-regionals. Bell also averaged 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while also totaling 48 steals.
Stucky averaged 15 points, 4.0 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game for Skyline. She was an All-Class 1A Northeast Regional selection.
Womack, a Gadsden State commit, averaged 13.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.6 steals per game. Womack was the Class 3A state tournament MVP, a Class 3A All-Northeast Regional pick and was a third-team all-state selection.
