Official preseason practice for all AHSAA high school football teams in Alabama begins Aug. 2.
But some schools, by virtue of electing not to hold spring practice, get a bit of a head start, beginning their “fall camps” a week earlier.
Two of those teams are locals North Jackson and North Sand Mountain, who kickoff preseason practice on Monday.
Last summer, the AHSAA passed a proposal to allow teams that did not hold spring practice to start preseason practice a week earlier.
NSM head coach Keith Kirby said NSM elected to give the new rule a try because the Bison still had some players recovering from injuries. Meanwhile, the North Jackson baseball team, with several football players on its roster, was in the midst of a run to the Class 4A state semifinals. That made it an easy decision for North Jackson head coach Joe Hollis, Jr. to skip spring.
“We want all our kids to play all the sports,” he said. “Our baseball team is really good and we expected them to be playing. So if we had wanted to do (spring), we wouldn’t have had a bunch of guys because (the baseball team) was making a deep run in the playoffs.”
Hollis, a Chiefs assistant since 2014 before moving to the head-coaching role this spring, likes the advantage of having the early start, especially with North Jackson’s season-opener set for Week 0. The Chiefs play at archrival Scottsboro on Aug. 20.
“This way we get a full-week jump on fall camp and we have a whole week that’s just dedicated to football,” said Hollis, who team plays at Brookwood near Tuscaloosa in a fall jamboree on Aug. 13. “You don’t have (teacher) in-service or kids trying to get their schedules for school or other things like that usually go on that first week (of practice). It gives you the opportunity to get some extra practices in that you wouldn’t get in. It’s going to really allow us to fine tune what we’ve been doing all summer. To me, that’s worth” not having spring practice.
Kirby said he and his staff would judge the pros and cons of the earlier start, which he said was similar to last year when all teams were allowed to start a week earlier because no teams had spring practice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You get a little head start I guess,” Kirby said. “We didn’t have a spring, so it probably all evens out. But we get to get out of summer mode and into fall practice football mode earlier. It’s been a good summer. We competed with some real good teams. Our guys have been showing up and working hard, so were excited to get it going.”
NSM plays a preseason tune-up at Sand Rock on Aug. 19, scrimmaging Sand Rock (5 p.m.) and Spring Garden (5:45 p.m.) in the annual Cherokee County Fall Jamboree. The Bison open their season at home on Aug. 27 against state-line rival Dade County of Trenton, Georgia.
