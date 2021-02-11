The Scottsboro varsity girls soccer team used a pair of late goals to notch a win Tuesday night.
The Wildcats broke a 2-all tie late in the second half before adding another goal down the stretch to post a 4-2 victory over host Crossville.
It was the Wildcats’ second win over Crossville in as many days. Scottsboro (2-1) defeated the Lions 6-1 at home on Monday.
In the rematch, Nevada Champion and Maddie West scored two goals each after combining for five goals during Monday’s victory over Crossville.
West had the go-ahead goal during Tuesday’s win, scoring off an assist from Rosaura Diego with 13 minutes left.
Champion and Alandry Gamble also had assists for Scottsboro. Champion’s assist was the 11th of her career, making the junior the program’s all-time career leader in assists.
Scottsboro goal keeper Lydia West finished with five saves.
Varsity Boys
Crossville 10, Scottsboro 0 — At Crossville, Scottsboro (0-2) fell to Class 5A’s No. 8-ranked team Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.