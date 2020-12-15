Six Woodville football players have been honored for their performances in Class 1A Region 7 play this past season.
Woodville's Easton Parker, Jackson Peek, Damyon Reid, Cam Talley, Josh Thompson and Carlos Torres have been selected to the 2020 Class 1A All-Region 7 Football Team.
The players, all seniors, helped Woodville (5-6) post the program's first winning record in region play. The Panthers finished third in the region after going 4-2 in region play. They lost to eventual Class 1A state runner-up Pickens County in the first round of the 1A playoffs.
Parker was a wide receiver/defensive back for the Panthers while Peek played quarterback/defensive back, Reid played offensive line/defensive line, Talley played running back/defensive back, Thompson played running back/linebacker and Torres played running back/wide receiver/linebacker.
Region champion Valley Head led the way with nine selections, including the region's Offensive Player of the Year Jordan Burt. Also making all-region for the Tigers were Eian Bain, Pacey Cooper, Levi Demarco, Hayden Fletcher, Luke Harrison, Noah Hulgan, Roger McMahan and Bryson Morgan.
Region runner-up Cedar Bluff was represented on the all-region team by Jacob Burleson, Preston Burt, Nick Clifton, Anbre Leek, Bucky Leek, Marcus McKinney and Corey Teague.
Fourth-place Sumiton Christian had six selections, including the region's Defensive Player of the Year Tyler Ingle along with Christian Hyche, Jake McDonald, Eli Moon, Griffin Myers and Jordan Robertson.
Fifth-place Gaylesville was represented by Keylon Higgins, DJ Lee, Briley Mitchell and Michael Reynolds, sixth-place Appalachian was represented by Chase Payne, Bryson Seawright and Joey Williams and seventh-place Coosa Christian was represented by Isiah Cole and Evan Delp.
Valley Head's Heath Vincent was named the region's Coach of the Year.
