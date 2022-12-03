Alyssa Smart has long wanted to live in New York City, and as a seventh-grader she decided school and softball could be a way to achieve that.
So Smart searched “schools in New York with softball programs” and the rest is history, or actually, her future.
The Scottsboro senior pitcher has signed to continue her softball career at Pace University in New York City.
Pace is an NCAA Division II school that competes in the Northeast 10 Conference.
As a seventh-grader, Smart found Pace online and began emailing head coach Claudia Stabile. She continued to do so through the years, emailing and texting her videos and information about her game performances.
“I basically harassed her,” joked Smart. “I was just trying to get up there. But I got there.”
Smart cannot remember a time in which she wasn’t around softball. She attended games and travel tournaments with older sister Ashley, a former Scottsboro and University of West Alabama shortstop who is now on the Scottsboro coaching staff, when she was small and finally began playing the sport herself when old enough.
Alyssa Smart has played varsity softball for Scottsboro since 2018, and she enters her season senior with a 38-26 career record in the pitching circle with 64 appearances, 32 complete games pitched and 409 career strikeouts in 404 1/3 innings pitched.
Smart went 15-7 in the circle last season with 148 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched, posted a 2.77 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP and opposing batters hit just .220 as she helped Scottsboro win a second consecutive Class 6A Area 15 Tournament championship.
At the plate, Smart is a career .321 batter (109-for-340) with six home runs and 63 RBIs.
Smart stuck with Pace despite collecting several offers from schools “closer to home. I had one from Wallace (State-Hanceville) that was really hard to turn down. It made me think ‘maybe I should go to Wallace,’ but it’s always been Pace. I’m going to see it through.”
Former Scottsboro head softball coach Robyn Johnson coached Smart for five years before stepping down following the 2022 season. She believes Smart’s best days in the pitching circle are still in front of her.
“(She has) the ability to be as good as she wants to be. The last few years she put in work (to do that). I’m proud of her to be able to go play softball in college.”
Before she enters the college ranks, Smart has big goals for her senior season at Scottsboro.
“I think we will (have a great season),” she said. “I have full confidence that we’re going to state, we’re going to end it in Oxford.”
