The Skyline varsity girls basketball team’s has been racking up points lately.
But ask head coach Ronnie McCarver about the team’s offensive production, and he will give the credit to the Vikings’ defense.
No. 1-ranked Skyline used defense to fuel its offense again on Wednesday, leading to a dominant 62-18 victory over Decatur Heritage in the Class 1A Girls Northeast Regional championship game at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The Vikings held Decatur Heritage to a tie for the third fewest points scored in a regional championship game.
“We knew coming into the game we were going to have to put some pressure on them because they were a lot bigger than us,” McCarver said. “We pressed them like we should’ve. I think at halftime (Decatur Heritage) had (about) 20 turnovers. That’s what we’ve got to do. I think we did a really good job of that of that.”
Skyline (28-7) advanced to the Class 1A state semifinals and a matchup with the Southwest Regional champion, either Linden or Johnson, on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Crossplex’s Bill Harris Arena.
It’s Vikings’ third all-time regional championship and second in three seasons.
“It means the world (to go back to state), especially my senior year,” said senior Gracie Stucky, who was a starter on Skyline’s 2019 state runner-up team.
The Vikings’ trip to state was essentially secured midway through the first half.
Skyline led 14-4 after one quarter before surging to a 41-10 halftime lead after starting the second quarter on an 18-2 scoring run.
Decatur Heritage had more turnovers (19) in the first half than shot attempts (13).
“I knew coming in we had to play extremely well and take care of the ball. If we didn’t, it was going to be a rough game,” said Decatur Heritage head coach Johnny Jones. “All respect to Skyline. Well-coached team, well-oiled team.”
Decatur Heritage finished with 31 turnovers while Skyline recorded 16 steals.
“They’re extremely intense (defensively),” said Decatur Heritage forward Ellie Metzgar of Skyline. “It was hardcore, 24/7 — they never stopped.”
Skyline forced nine more turnovers in the third quarter and was in front 60-16 entering the fourth quarter, which was played with a running clock.
Stucky scored 18 of her game-high 21 points in the first half for the Vikings while also totaling five assists, five rebounds and two steals. Gracie Rowell sank 5-of-9 3-pointers and closed with 20 points, five steals, five rebounds and two blocked shots while Kenzie Manning had seven points, four rebounds and four steals, Aidan Bellomy had six points and Blakely Stucky and Lexie Stucky had four points each.
Metzgar totaled eight points and nine rebounds for Decatur Heritage (15-13) while Elizabeth Wilson and Brantleigh Williams and four points each.
Skyline’s margin of victory in five postseason wins have been 69, 48, 38, 56 and 44 points, and defense was the key to all of those wins, McCarver said.
“I hope it keeps going like that,” he said. “Defensively, we’re playing really good. Our (full-court) pressure is really good, our half-court is good. We’re giving (opponents) one shot. I can’t ask for anything better defensively.”
