One team is looking to begin its season with a rivalry win while the other is looking for a second one.
North Jackson travels south on Highway 72 to take on Scottsboro at Trammell Stadium Friday night at 7 p.m. in the 36th playing of the Battle of the Valley.
The rivalry series began in 1988 following the consolidation of Bridgeport and Stevenson High Schools to form North Jackson. Scottsboro is the only team that North Jackson has played every season since its football program began.
The Chiefs lead the series 21-14, but Scottsboro has won seven of the last eight meetings. The Wildcats bring a four-game winning streak, their longest win streak in series history, into the 2023 clash with North Jackson.
The last two meetings have been decided by a total of 13 points, and both coaches expect another physical, high-intensity Battle of the Valley contest.
“This game means a lot to us as a football program, means a lot of our community, and we’re excited for it,” said North Jackson head coach Joe Hollis, Jr. “This is the kind of game you play for. We’ve got six coaches that have played or coached in this game and they know what it takes to be successful in it, know what it takes to prepare to be successful in this game. It means a lot. (Scottsboro) is going to play at a high level and we have to make sure we do.”
Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell, the first SHS head coach to win his first two games against the Chiefs, said his team must match North Jackson’s effort and enthusiasm
“Coach Hollis will have no problem getting his guys motivated this week and we better not have one,” Bell said. “We’ve got to have a great week of practice because we know we’re going to get their best shot. Don’t be uptight and come to this game hungry. ”
Scottsboro (1-0) is coming off of a wild season opener, a 56-51 TopCat Rivalry win at Fort Payne. After scoring just six points against Fort Payne in two previous losses, the Wildcats struck for 49 in the opening half and held off Fort Payne’s second-half rally attempt to end a four-game slide in the series.
“I was really proud of the kids,” Bell said. “Yeah it wasn’t perfect, but it does show how far we’ve come because we’ve really not been able to do much against them the last two years. It got a little hairy there (in the second half), but when we needed a big drive on offense we got a seven-plus minute drive.”
Scottsboro rushed for 505 yards and amassed 581 total yards, with fullback Keelan Alvarez rushing for 202 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Jake Jones running for 163 yards and four scores while passing for another.
Hollis said North Jackson must be sound defensively to slow down the Wildcats.
“They run a system that (defensively) you have to be very disciplined and do your assignment or they will make you play,” Hollis said. “We need every guy doing his job.”
Bell said North Jackson (0-0) remains a bit of a mystery this season since it has not played an official game.
“They’ve seen us play, but we don’t have anything on them except for a jamboree, which is hard to get a real gauge on somebody,” Bell said. “We’ve got to be ready to make adjustments to whatever we see.”
North Jackson got mixed results in that three-team jamboree Aug. 18 against North Sand Mountain and Sylvania, and Hollis said “our guys came back to practice (after the jamboree) with a chip on their shoulder. The (week off) went really well.”
