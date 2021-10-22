The Dutton Middle School girls basketball team opened their season with a dominant victory.
The Tigers held host Henagar scoreless in the first half on the way to the win on Monday.
Dutton was in control 15-0, 32-0 and 35-2 at the quarter breaks.
Taylor Bell scored 19 points, all in the first half, for Dutton while Ava Barnes netted 10, Kerby Brooks five, Alli Romans three and Violet McKeeton and Ellie Reed two each.
Skyline 29, Stevenson 23 —At Skyline, the Vikings held off visiting Stevenson for a season-opening win on Monday.
Bella Avans scored 14 points for Skyline while Ruby Sebolt netted seven.
Macedonia 48, Sylvania 10 — At Macedonia, the Warriors cruised to a season-opening win over visiting Sylvania Monday night.
Macedonia built an 18-2 lead after one quarter and was in front 27-4 at halftime and 42-6 after three quarters.
Olivia Allen had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Warriors while Julianna Varner had 13 points and Ava Harper had eight points and four assists.
Boys
Macedonia 44, Flat Rock 21 — At Macedonia, the Warriors began the season with a convincing win over Flat Rock on Monday.
Macedonia led 9-7, 21-13 and 32-18 at the quarter breaks.
Tyler Green had 13 points and 10 assists for the Warriors while Jackson Stringer and Kaiden Harvard totaled 11 points and Carson Hancock had nine points and eight rebounds.
Dutton 46, Henagar 23 — At Henagar, the Tigers held Henagar scoreless in the third quarter while pulling away in the second half for season-opening win on Monday.
Dutton led 13-11 after one quarter and 25-18 at halftime before stretching its lead to 34-18 after three quarters.
Every Tiger scored at least two points.
Gabe Austin scored 12 points and Chris Arellanos netted 10 for Dutton, which also got nine from Alex Flores, eight from Piercen Saint, three from Aiden Johnson and two each from Jake Johnson and Miguel Arellanos.
Brodie Blevins led Henagar with 14 points.
Skyline 38, Stevenson 32 — At Skyline, the Vikings slipped past visiting Stevenson to earn the season-opening win on Monday.
Kristian King led Skyline with 17 points while Brody Berninger netted 12.
TUESDAY
Boys
Bridgeport 29, Flat Rock 27 — At Flat Rock, visiting Bridgeport rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat the Vikings.
Bridgeport led 6-3 after one quarter before falling behind 11-8 at halftime. The Tigers moved back in front 19-15 after three quarters.
Braylon Jackson and Cordell Jackson scored 10 points each for Bridgeport while Blaine Cagle netted six and Daiton Guess had two.
Slayden Shirley scored 13 points for Flat Rock while Taylor Grider pitched in eight and Trae Steele had four.
Woodville 34, Dutton 30 (OT) — At Dutton, visiting Woodville outscored the Tigers 8-2 in overtime to notch the comeback victory.
Woodville trailed 12-6 after one quarter, 18-11 and 22-18 before rallying in the fourth quarter send the game to overtime tied 26-all.
Ragan Ward scored 13 points for the Panthers while Janes Motes netted 11 and Avery Arnold added seven, six of which came during the overtime period.
Chris Arellanos led Dutton with 11 points while Gabe Austin and Jake Johnson scored five each and Piercen Saint had four.
Skyline 50, Macedonia 17 — At Macedonia, visiting Skyline built a double figure halftime lead on the way to the victory.
The Vikings led 10-2, 21-7 and 40-10 at the quarter breaks.
Cayden Hooper scored 13 points, Kristian King netted 12 and Brody Berninger added 10 for Skyline, which also got four each from Elijah Prince, Jack Pickett and Noah Yates.
Tyler Green led Macedonia with seven points while Carson Hancock had four points and Jackson Stringer had four points and 14 rebounds.
Girls
Macedonia 30, Skyline 20 — At Macedonia, the host Warriors built a 20-point halftime lead on the way to the win.
Macedonia led 12-2, 22-2 and 26-6 at the quarter breaks.
Julianna Varner totaled 10 points and six steals for the Warriors while Long Robertson had eight points and five steals, Ava Harper had six points, Zella Johnson had four points and 13 rebounds and Olivia Allen had two points.
Bailey Talley led Skyline with nine points while Ruby Sebolt netted seven and Brianna Wilson added four.
THURSDAY
Girls
Hollywood 40, Dutton 38 (2OT) — At Hollywood, the Hawks fended off visiting Dutton for a double-overtime win in their season opener
Hollywood led 12-3 after one quarter, 18-12 at halftime and 24-22 after three quarters before Dutton tied 29-all at the end of regulation. Dutton forced a second overtime when Alli Romans hit a buzzer-beater to tie the game at 33-all. The first overtime period ended in a 33-all tie. With Hollywood in front 39-38 in the second overtime, Makenna Wilborn sank a foul shot with 8 seconds left to give the Hawks a two-point lead. Dutton shot for the win on its ensuing possession, but a 3-pointer was off the mark as time expired.
Wilborn scored 21 points for Hollywood while Calena Coffey had 13 and Faith Clements and Yazmin Malone had three each.
Taylor Bell scored 16 points and Alli Romans netted 11 for Dutton, which also got five from Ellie Reed, three from Kerby Brooks and one from Ava Barnes.
Skyline 36, Rosalie 8 — At Skyline, the Vikings coasted to a win over visiting Rosalie.
Bailey Talley led the Vikings with nine points.
Boys
Skyline 58, Rosalie 18 — At Skyline, the Vikings had three players score in double figures on the way to the win.
Jack Pickett had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds for Skyline while Cayden Hopper scored 11 points and Brody Berninger netted 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.