The Pisgah football team came up short on the road Friday night against a Class 4A team.
The Eagles fell to DAR 28-14 in Grant.
The game was tied 7-all after one quarter, but DAR took a 14-7 at halftime and was in front 28-14.
Pisgah (1-4) got a 50-yard touchdown pass from Mason Holcomb to Grant Smith in the first quarter and a 5-yard Holcomb touchdown run in the third quarter.
“I was really proud of our effort,” said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt. “They kept competing. We made them earn it. I feel like we’re getting better. The scoreboard may not say so, but we are. That’s all you can ask."
Parker Law had “four unbelievable catches” for the Eagles Pruitt said. Defensively for Pisgah, Tanner Higdon recovered two DAR fumbles.
Pisgah hosts NSM (5-0) in a Class 2A Region 7 game next week. The program will honor its 2000 Class 2A state runner-up team prior to kickoff.
“That’s a big region game, a rivalry, and it’s a big night for the community to honor that 2000 team,” Pruitt said.
