The Section Lions could not slow down Class 2A’s top-ranked team Friday night.
No. 1-ranked Fyffe bolted to a 40-0 lead after one quarter and handed the Lions a 54-0 setback in Class 2A Region 7 play at Fyffe’s Paul Benefield Stadium.
It was Fyffe’s 27th straight win over the Lions, and third straight via shutout. Section’s last win in the series came during the 1989 season.
Fyffe (4-0, 3-0), which has won five state championships since 2014 (four in Class 2A and on in Class 3A) got two first-quarter touchdown runs from Logan Anderson and one each from Brodie Hicks, Ryder Gipson and Simon Hicks while Gipson also caught a touchdown pass from Blake Dobbins.
Hunter Machen and Caleb Mitchell added touchdown runs in the second quarter to stetch the lead to 54-0 at halftime for the Red Devils, who have not lost a regular-season home game since Week 2 of the 2015 season.
Hicks and Anderson paced Fyffe’s rushing attack — 13 different Red Devils had at least one carry and none had more than three — with 64 and 50 yards respectively.
Jaylan McCarver ran for 26 yards on 19 carries for Section (0-5, 0-3).
The Lions return home next week for a non-region game against Class 3A Westbrook Christian.
