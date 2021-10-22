The Scottsboro swim teams posted top-three finishes and Scottsboro and Section swimmers posted individual race wins during the Jackson-Marshall Swim Meet in Boaz Tuesday night.
Boaz, the defending Class 1A-5A state champion, won the varsity boys division with a team score of 169. Scottsboro was second with a team score of 100, followed by Albertville (47), Arab (37) and Guntersville (14).
In the varsity girls division, Guntersville took the top spot with 111 points while Arab (102) was second, Scottsboro (97) third, Boaz (86) fourth and Albertville (51) fifth and Section (18) sixth.
“It was a great meet,” said Scottsboro coach Matt Brewer. “We had some really solid swims and the team has responded very well this week. It is always a challenge both mentally and physically, when you have multiple swim meets in the same week. But overall, we were extremely proud of the effort that was given in Boaz.”
Scottsboro got wins from Paige Giles in the 100-yard Fly and 100-yard Backstroke and Giles, Lily Turlington, Amelia Armour and Noelle Lee in the 400-yard Freestyle Relay in varsity girls races while Section’s Maggie Ella Robbins won the 50-yard Freestyle and the 100-yard Breaststroke races.
Meanwhile, Scottsboro’s Luke Armour won the varsity boys division’s 200-yard Freestyle while teammate Arlen Parr won the 100-yard Breaststroke.
Here are the complete results for Scottsboro and Section swimmers from the Jackson-Marshall Swim Meet:
GIRLS
200-yard Medley Relay
4. Scottsboro’s Lily Turlington, Paige Giles, Shelton Linville, Amelia Armour (2:10.78)
200-yard Freestyle Relay
5. Shelton Linville (2:34.34)
6. Alice Merck (2:38.33)
200-yard Individual Medley
3. Amelia Armour, Scottsboro (2:45.90)
5. Lily Turlington, Scottsboro (2:48.86)
7. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz, Scottsboro (2:56.93)
50-yard Freestyle
1. Maggie Ella Robbins, Section (24.84)
4. Noelle Lee, Scottsboro (29.22)
9. Audrey Frye, Scottsboro (32.56)
100-yard Fly
1. Paige Giles, Scottsboro (1:03.90)
4. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz, Scottsboro (1:20.94)
5. Amelia Armour, Scottsboro (1:22.16)
100-yard Freestyle
2. Noelle Lee, Scottsboro (1:03.15)
10. Alice Merck, Scottsboro (1:10.86)
13. Audrey Frye, Scottsboro (1:16.51)
500-yard Freestyle
5. Mackenzie Hughes, Scottsboro (7:39.70)
6. Addison Hughes, Scottsboro (8:22.04)
200-yard Freestyle
5. Scottsboro’s Alice Merck, Shelton Linville, Noelle Lee, Audrey Frye (2:04.06)
100-yard Backstroke
1. Paige Giles, Scottsboro (1:04.75)
8. Addison Hughes, Scottsboro (1:38.71)
100-yard Breaststroke
1. Maggie Ella Robbins, Section (1:11.97)
8. Lily Turlington, Scottsboro (1:26.40)
11. Shelton Linville, Scottsboro (1:31.62)
13. Mackenzie Hughes, Scottsboro (1:47.68)
400-yard Freestyle Relay
1. Scottsboro’s Paige Giles, Lily Turlington, Amelia Armour, Noelle Lee (4:21.92)
BOYS
200-yard Medley Relay
2. Scottsboro’s Arlen Parr, Jake Benson, Luke Armour, Ben Bradford (1:51.65)
200-yard Freestyle
1. Luke Armour, Scottsboro (2:08.22)
4. Will Porch, Scottsboro (2:17.36)
200-yard Individual Medley
4. Craft Sanders, Scottsboro (2:47.51)
50-yard Freestyle
2. Ben Bradford, Scottsboro (24.53)
6. Jake Benson, Scottsboro (25.38)
10. Preston Worley, Scottsboro (30.22)
100-yard Fly
2. Luke Armour (1:01.83)
100-yard Freestyle
3. Ben Bradford, Scottsboro (56.21)
4. Arlen Parr, Scottsboro (57.06)
500-yard Freestyle
4. Will Porch, Scottsboro (6:27.06)
200-yard Freestyle Relay
2. Scottsboro’s Jake Benson, Arlen Parr, Luke Armour, Ben Bradford (1:40.01)
100-yard Backstroke
4. Craft Sanders, Scottsboro (1:13.26)
100-yard Breaststroke
1. Arlen Parr, Scottsboro (1:07.03)
5. Jake Benson, Scottsboro (1:16.05)
