Scott Dobbins’ “retirement” has been quite busy since he retired from education in 2017.
And it just got busier.
The former longtime Scottsboro City Schools teacher and coach has been named the new tournament director for the Alabama Bass Trail.
“It’s funny how people think retirement means you’re just going to sit back and relax,” Dobbins said with a laugh, “but I’ve been going ever since.”
Dobbins, a lifelong angler, got into the fishing industry part-time back in 2011 when he started making custom fishing rods under his company name Tigerodz Custom Fishing Rods. He has since worked as the sales and marketing manager at Premier Powersports of North Alabama, for the Skeeter/Yamaha Factory Demo Team and as a B.A.S.S. contract tournament assistant, helping set up and execute B.A.S.S. tournaments working under tournament directors of all levels, from the high school bass fishing circuit to the Bassmaster Elite Series.
Dobbins begins his new role with the Alabama Bass Trail on July 19.
“I am thrilled to have Scott join our team. His organizational skills coupled with his experience in tournament operations made him a great choice for this job. He has worked for some great tournament directors at B.A.S.S. and I feel very confident he can lead our team and help us build a stronger bass trail in the state of Alabama,” said ABT Program Director Kay Donaldson.
The Alabama Bass Trail is a program of the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association. The ABT’s mission is to promote Alabama as a year-round fishing destination, to preserve natural resources for generations to come, and to educate high school and college-aged students to be good stewards of natural resources.
The ABT Bass Trail Tournament Series is split in to a North and a South Division, with angler duos fishing five tournaments in those divisions in hopes of qualifying for the ABT Tournament Series Championship.
First-place payouts are $10,000 for each divisional tournament and $50,000 for the ABT Championship. The Alabama Bass Trail Tournament Series (ABTTS) is the Charter Sanctioned Tournament Series in the B.A.S.S. Team Championship and qualifies one team per 25 teams registered in each division to compete in the B.A.S.S. Team Championship.
“The payouts are lucrative and we have big-time sponsors. It shows that the Alabama Bass Trail has really taken off,” Dobbins said. “Kim Donaldson had the idea for this and she has really worked hard to make this a success. Tammy Reece with Visit Alabama has worked hard on this too. I appreciate the confidence they’ve shown in me.
“This (position) is similar to what I was doing on a contract basis with B.A.S.S. I’m thankful I got to work with Trip Weldon and Chris Bose. I picked up a lot on this from them that I’m sure is going to help me. I want to bring some strong leadership to this position. I’ve got some ideas I want to bring to an already successful model. I want this to be the most successful bass fishing trail in the country.”
