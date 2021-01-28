Chandler Tygard is stepping down as North Jackson head football, returning to his native Tennessee for a head-coaching position he has long considered one of the best in the sport.
Tygard resigned Wednesday at North Jackson and was named the new head coach at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Tygard, who grew up in Middle Tennessee, leaves North Jackson after two seasons.
“I am so thankful for (North Jackson principal) Josh Harding, (Jackson County Schools Superintendent) Kevin Dukes, (Jackson County Board of Education member) Mike Matthews and our local community members for my time at North Jackson. They took a chance on me as a first time head coach and I could not be more appreciative of my time here,” said Tygard, who came to North Jackson after spending the 2018 season as Madison Academy’s offensive coordinator following a stint as an assistant coach at Tennessee schools Notre Dame and Ravenwood.
The Chiefs went 8-14 during Tygard’s tenure, including 6-5 with a third-place finish in Class 4A Region 7 in 2020. North Jackson, which lost to Good Hope in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs, averaged 29.4 points per game and gained notoriety across the state for always using onside kicks rather than kicking deep on kickoffs. North Jackson recovered what is believed to be an AHSAA state record four onside kicks during a 43-24 win over Randolph.
Tygard, with help from fellow coaches, administrators and community members renovated the North Jackson fieldhouse after his arrival.
“I am very proud of the re-building process that was completed with fieldhouse renovations, little league re-boot, a new booster club, new equipment and getting back on track financially,” he said. “I am thankful to all the players for their hard work, embracing a complete culture change and becoming one of the most fun teams to watch in Alabama. The Chiefs future is very bright and our family will be always cheering for their success.”
At Blackman, Tygard inherits a team that competes in the Tennessee Secondary Athletic Association’s largest classification, Class 6A.
“Blackman High School is one of the premier programs in the state of Tennessee with over 2,100 students, 150 football players, a brand new one million dollar turf field, and currently has 14 alumni playing Division I football,” Tygard said. “I am honored and humbled that they have hired me as their next head football coach and am so excited to see our brand of football and culture in the largest classification and most difficult region in the state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.