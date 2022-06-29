The Pisgah fishing program is the latest sports at the school to claim a state championship.
Pisgah posted a fourth-place finish in the season-ending Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association Classic on Lake Neeley Henry in Gadsden last week to claim the ASABFA’s Class 1A-3A/Private School Division state championship.
The Eagles won the title by taking the top spot in the division’s season-long point standings. Pisgah, which led the standings entering the ASABFA Classic, finished with 2,997 points, edging runner-up Fayetteville (2,952) and North Sand Mountain (2,923) for the top spot.
“Fayetteville had a great first day and had made up points moving closer to us,” said Pisgah coach Emily Smith. “I told my kids that I was proud of them and to go out that second day and just do what they do best. I was a nervous wreck but I knew they could pull it off. Fishing was tougher that second day, but we had just enough. I have never seen my team — kids, boat captains and parents — so happy.”
Pisgah closed with a two-day total of 16 fish weighing 27.74 points. Dallon Phillips and Brantley Barrentine were the Eagles’ top angler duo, placing 35th with five fish weighing 10.11 pounds. Bode Smith and Kolby Clark finished 58th (six fish weighing 8.41 pounds) while Madelyn Griffith and Cape Duncan were 79th (three fish weighing 6.67 pounds) and Haven Moore and TyKobi Hutchins were 142nd (two fish weighing 3.05 pounds).
Emily Smith said Pisgah’s state championship was a team effort.
“My kids have developed a close bond. They go prefishing with other team members and boat captains besides their own. My boat captains are the best ones around. They work together, sharing information, they put our kids on fish and that’s big. If one finds a pattern they share. They truly work as a team and that makes my job easy,” Emily Smith said.
“It was a journey and (the kids) put in a lot of hard work. I don’t think some realize how competitive bass fishing is and how hard it really is. These kids have fished in every condition possible, downpours, freezing cold, sleet, blazing hot, windy, fog, a small tornado, just to name a few. We wanted (the fishing program) to be more than just a hobby, we wanted to be competitive and we wanted to win just like the other sports (at Pisgah). Our goal was to be noticed and create a name in the fishing world and most definitely to make our community proud.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.