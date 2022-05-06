The North Jackson softball team’s postseason quest to repeat as state champion began will a dominant area tournament performance.
Top-seeded and No. 2-ranked North Jackson scored 40 runs in three games on the way to claiming its fourth straight area tournament championship.
The Chiefs defeated Madison County 15-6 in the Class 4A Area 14 Tournament championship round Wednesday night.
Next up for North Jackson (40-11) is the Class 4A East Central Regional at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville May 10-11. The Wildcats play Area 10 runner-up Oneonta in the opening round Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. The top-two finishers in the eight-team regional advances to play in the Class 4A State Tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford May 19-20.
North Jackson opened the tournament with an 8-2 win over fourth-seeded DAR on Tuesday. Ja’Khia Hutchins went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Haven Steeley had one hit and two RBIs while Sarah Garner, Bailey Abernathy and Avery Wynne had one hit and one RBI. Trinity Seale recorded 11 strikeouts in a complete-game effort in the pitching circle.
The Chiefs then defeated Madison County 17-1 in the winners bracket final Tuesday night. Wynne, the tournament MVP, finished 4-for-4 with seven RBIs — the sophomore catcher hit a two-run homer, had two two-run singles and one RBI single — while Peyton Hill went 3-for-3 with a three-run homer and four RBIs. Haynes hit a solo homer run and totaled two RBIs and Hutchins, Lambert, Jayda Hutchins had one hit and one RBI each and Garner and Seale had one hit each. Lambert pitched a three-hitter and struck out five in four innings pitched.
North Jackson capped the tournament with another win over Madison County. The Chiefs scored seven runs in the top of the first inning and scored in every inning but the third and fourth innings. Lambert went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and Seale was 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and three RBIs while Haynes was 3-for-5 with an RBI, Steely was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Wynne was 2-for-3 with an RBI and also walked twice, Hill singled and walked twice and had two RBIs, Garner was 2-for-4, Abernathy had one hit and one RBI and Ja’Khia Hutchins had one hit. Lambert recorded five strikeouts and got the win in the pitching circle.
