Brayden Williams made quite an impact for the Section Lions in his debut with the program.
The Fyffe transfer ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and also blocked a punt and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown during Section's 24-22 last-second loss to Class 1A No. 8-ranked Decatur Heritage.
For his efforts, Williams has been named the Jackson County Sentinel Prep Football Honor Roll Player of the Week.
Other notable performances from Week 0 of the high school football season were:
› Landon Keller, NSM — The sophomore was 9-of-19 passing for 206 yards and three touchdowns during the Bison’s 45-33 loss to Valley Head.
› Hudson Tubbs, Scottsboro — The senior recorded seven tackles, including one for a loss, during the Wildcats’ 20-6 loss to Fort Payne.
› Steve Williams, Woodville — The sophomore recorded 9.5 tackles during the Panthers’ 47-8 loss to Whitesburg Christian.
› Nyle Poore, NSM — The senior caught two passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns during the Bison’s loss to Valley Head.
› Ace Weaver, Woodville — The junior ran for 57 yards and a touchdown on offense and recorded 6.5 tackles on defense during the Panthers’ 47-8 loss to Whitesburg Christian.
› Jr. Walker, Section — The senior made 12 tackles and a fumble recovery on defense and ran for 42 yards on offense during the Lions’ loss to Decatur Heritage.
› Hank Farmer, NSM — The junior ran for 70 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and caught two passes for 29 yards on offense while recording 10 solo tackles and eight assists on defense during the Bison’s loss to Valley Head.
› Garrett Venable, Scottsboro — The sophomore recorded seven tackles during the Wildcats’ loss to Fort Payne.
› Sam Peek, Woodville — The junior ran for 50 yards and a two-point conversion and passed for 25 yards on offense while recording 8.5 tackles on defense during the Panthers’ loss to Whitesburg Christian.
› Dylan Pope, Section — The senior recorded seven tackles on defense and scored a two-point conversion on offense during the Lions’ loss to Decatur Heritage.
