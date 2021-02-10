The North Jackson varsity girls basketball team used a strong second half to keep its season going.
The second-seeded Chiefs outscored third-seeded DAR 34-19 in the second half to advance to the Class 4A Area 14 Tournament championship game with a 54-42 win Tuesday night at North Jackson High School in Stevenson.
North Jackson (14-10) travels to play top-seeded New Hope (18-7) in the area finals on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at New Hope High School. The Area 14 champion hosts the Area 13 runner-up in a Class 4A Northeast Sub-regional game on Monday while the Area 14 runner-up travels to play the Area 13 champion.
After leading 12-11 after one quarter, North Jackson fell behind DAR 23-20 at halftime. But the Chiefs outscored DAR 16-6 in the third quarter to take a 36-29 lead before pulling away in the fourth.
Summer Varnum scored 16 points to lead the Chiefs, who also got eight points each from Bailey Abernathy and Arielle Haynes, six from Delana Pierce, five from Tyra Smith and four each from Hadley Burnette and Peyton Hill.
Emmakate Bolin led DAR with 16 points while Kassidy Allen netted 12 and Victoria Nickell added seven.
› Class 1A Area 13 Tournament
Skyline 81, Cedar Bluff 12 — At Skyline, the top-seeded and Class 1A No. 1-ranked Vikings built a 50-point halftime lead over fourth-seeded Cedar Bluff during the Class 1A Area 13 Tournament semifinal round victory Tuesday night.
It’s the fifth straight season that Skyline (24-7) has recorded at least 24 wins.
The Vikings led 34-5, 59-9 and 75-9 at the quarter breaks.
Lexie Stucky paced Skyline with 18 points, 14 rebounds, seven steals and three assists while Gracie Rowell had 16 points, five rebounds and three steals and Gracie Stucky had 15 points, seven rebounds, five steals and two assists. The Vikings also got 10 points, four steals and three assists from Aiden Bellomy, eight points and five rebounds from Kenzie Manning, eight points and three steals from Blakely Stucky and three points and three assists form Brinlee Potts.
Skyline will play Valley Head in the area championship game on Friday at 6 p.m. at Skyline High School. The Area 13 champion hosts the Area 14 runner-up in a Class 1A Northeast Sub-regional game on Monday while the Area 13 runner-up travels to play the Area 14 champion.
Valley Head 43, Woodville 34 — At Valley Head, the third-seeded Panthers had their season end with a Class 1A Area 16 Tournament semifinal loss to second-seeded Valley Head Tuesday night.
Woodville (10-12) trailed 12-7, 21-19 and 30-22 at the quarter breaks.
Alexis Brown scored 17 points for the Panthers while Jessica Sirten had seven, Leanna Robertson had five, Laci Downey had three and Karlee Hutchens had two.
Jenna McKenzie scored 13 of her team-high 15 points for Valley Head in the second half. The Tigers, who advanced to play at top-seeded and Class 1A No. 1-ranked Skyline in the area finals on Friday (6 p.m.), also got 10 points from Ansley Blalock, eight from Lydia Crane and seven from Emma Harrison.
› Class 2A Area 15 Tournament
Pisgah 84, Section 25 — At Pisgah, the top-seeded and Class 2A No. 2-ranked Eagles shot 55% from the field (33 of 60), including 72% from the 3-point arc (13 of 18), during the area tournament semifinal victory Tuesday night.
Pisgah (19-6) led 35-9 after one quarter, 55-17 at halftime and 72-25 after three quarters.
Bella Bobo led the Eagles with 18 points and three assists and Kallie Tinker had 13 points and two assists while Lila Kate Wheeler scored 11 points and Kennedy Barron and Hannah Duncan both totaled nine points and three steals. Molly Heard recorded five points, eight rebounds and four steals while Emma Ellison and Briley Worley scored four points each.
Savannah White scored 13 points for Section, which had its season come to a close. The Lions also got six points from Stormie Little, four from Madison Armstrong and two from Jennifer Vega.
Pisgah hosts second-seeded and No. 9-ranked Ider in the Class 2A Area 15 Tournament championship game on Friday (6 p.m.). The Area 15 champion hosts the Area 12 runner-up in a Class 2A Northeast Sub-regional game on Monday while the Area 15 runner-up travels to play the Area 12 champion.
Ider 48, NSM 38 — At Ider, the second-seeded and No. 9-ranked Hornets rallied in the fourth quarter to end upset-minded North Sand Mountain’s season in the area tournament semifinals Tuesday night.
NSM (8-19) led 10-6 after one quarter before Ider surged in front 19-13 at halftime. NSM then outscored the Hornets 15-7 in the third quarter to take a 28-26 lead, but Ider (20-11) managed to rally in the final stanza as Alayna Chapman and Erin Pruett combined to score 18 of the Hornets’ 22 fourth-quarter points.
Vicky Hassell scored a team-high 11 points for NSM, which also got nine from Kayden Reyes, seven from Jessi Weldon, four each from Kolbie Bobo and Madison Croft and three from Nady Poore.
Kaleigh Carson scored a game-high 15 points for Ider, which advanced to play top-seeded and No. 2-ranked Pisgah in Friday’s area finals. Chapman closed with 12 points while Pruett netted 10.
