As the Section football team started its official game week practice on Monday ahead of Friday’s season-opener with Collinsville, head coach Chris Hammon could see some extra pep in his team’s steps.
“(Monday) was one of our better practices,” Hammon said. “We’ve had a good (preseason), but you could tell though they’re excited, ready to go. We’re all excited. Glad to get to play.”
The Lions host their former region rival Friday night at 7 at Section Stadium.
It’s the 17th all-time meeting between the schools in a series Section trails 9-7. Collinsville has won the teams’ last five meetings.
Section enters the game looking to continue its momentum from a late-season surge — the Lions won two of their last three games a year ago to finish 3-7 — to close out Hammon’s first season leading the program.
Hammon, a Valley Head alum whose school is fierce rival of Collinsville, would love to see his team keep that momentum going heading into the 2020 campaign.
“We need to be sound in what we do,” Hammon said. “We can’t turn the ball over, can’t miss tackles, can’t miss blocks. We need everybody to do their job.”
Collinsville is coming off the best season in school history. The Panthers went 12-2 with both losses coming to eventual state champion Fyffe, the second of which came during Collinsville’s first Class 2A state semifinal appearance.
But the 2020 season is one of change for the Panthers. Collinsville is moving up to Class 3A for the first time in school history, former Madison Academy defensive coordinator Daniel Garrett took over the program as head coach after longtime head coach Ernie Willingham retired, and Class 2A Back of the Year finalist and Jacksonville State signee Kaleb Jones was among the 12-player senior class that graduated.
Collinsville returns approximately five starters on each side of the football. Senior Dalton Hughes is slated to replace Jones at quarterback while another senior, Malachi Orr, returns at running back. Bryant Patton is the team’s lone returning offensive lineman. Senior linebacker Blake Sparks, a two-time all-state linebacker, anchors the Collinsville defense.
Hammon said the Lions watched film from Collinsville’s games from last season to view its “personnel” while planning for a combination of things the Panthers may throw at them.
“With them having a new coach, you really don’t know for sure what they’re going to do,” Hammon said. “We’ve gotten some ideas from what they’ve done in the past and from where (Garrett has) been in the past.”
Hammon said the important thing Friday night will be for Section to be able to adjust on the fly.
“Defensively, with what we do, I’m confident we can line up against anything they do,” Hammon said. “We kind of simplified things (in the offseason) to be able to line up and go. Then it just comes down to doing your job. I feel confident these guys can do the job. Hopefully it’ll come together for us.”
