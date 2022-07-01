Molly Heard knows a few things about repeating.
Heard, who helped Pisgah win five consecutive basketball state championships during her high school career, is a repeat winner of AL.com’s Tennessee Valley Female Athlete of the Year.
Heard is the web site’s first-two time winner of the event.
The Lipscomb signee concluded her prep career by helping the Eagles claim a second straight Class 2A state title after helping Pisgah win 3A titles in the three previous seasons. This past season, Heard became Pisgah’s all-time leading scorer with 2,696 points, earned her second ASWA Player of the Year award and collected her fourth all-state selection, the last three of which have been first-team selections. She is a three-time Jackson County Player of the Year.
Heard also won two state softball championships during her softball career from 2017-2021 and was a key figure for the Pisgah volleyball team, helping the Eagles win the program’s first area title and make two regional appearances.
In all, Heard was a part of 15 Jackson County championship teams during her high school sports career.
