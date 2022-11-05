Scottsboro did not complete a pass Friday night. It didn’t need to. The Wildcats ran for 345 yards on its way to a convincing win against Brewer in the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A playoffs Friday night at Trammell Stadium.
Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell said his guys had “a lot of nerves” leading up to the game.
“We have a lot of guys in this position for the first time, but it’s good to get that first [win] under your belt,” said Bell. “After the first one, anything is possible.”
Bell called the win “methodical” after the game. He said the offensive line did an excellent job as Scottsboro’s offense averaged over eight yards per carry.
Scottsboro (7-4) advanced to play at No. 2-ranked Leeds (10-0) in next week’s second round.
The victory was Scottsboro’s third straight first-round win, and the Wildcats improved to 8-1 all-time against Brewer.
Neither team scored in the first quarter. Scottsboro punted on the opening possession. Brewer put together a 15-play, 59-yard drive on its first possession. The Patriots were using short passes to move the ball, gaining five first downs on the drive. However, the drive ended when the Scottsboro defense stopped Brewer quarterback Caden Childers just short of the first down marker. On the next play, Scottsboro quarterback Jake Jones got the Wildcats into Brewer territory with a 44-yard run. Six plays later, Jones scored the first points of the game on a 21-yard touchdown run. Cole Raeuchle made the first of his six extra points, giving Scottsboro a lead it would not relinquish.
Scottsboro dominated the second quarter. It scored three more times after Jones’s touchdown to open the quarter to lead 24-0 at halftime. Keelan Alvarez scored the first of his three touchdowns after another turnover on downs gave the Wildcats a short field. Reed Potter’s interception and return gave Scottsboro the ball at the 22-yard line midway through the quarter. Although it didn’t get in the end zone, Raeuchle put three points on the board with a 25-yard field goal. Scottsboro scored just before the half thanks to a 5-yard touchdown from Thomas Rackler, set up by Jones’s 34-yard tackle-breaking run to put the Wildcats inside the red zone. After Brewer’s long opening drive, the Scottsboro defense only allowed one first down in the first half. Bell was pleased with the adjustments made after that first drive.
“The coaching staff did a great job. We made some adjustments after their first drive, and I thought our front four on defense played really well,” said Bell.
Brewer got on the board early in the second half. Childers found a wide open Austyn Holmes over the middle, who made a man miss and ran untouched into the end zone for a 64-yard touchdown to open the second half. Scottsboro answered quickly. Trey Cooper’s 39-yard kickoff return gave Scottsboro good field position to start the next drive. Alvarez scored from 10 yards out four plays later. Alvarez scored his third touchdown with 4:55 left in the quarter, capping off a six-play, 39-yard drive.
Jones scored his second touchdown with 7:32 left in the game, taking the quarterback keeper 50 yards to pay dirt. A 41-yard kick return from Lukas Simpson put Brewer (5-6) in a good position to score. Childers was able to convert on two fourth downs, one through the air and one on the ground, on the drive. Childers finished the drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Walker Latham with 2:53 left in the game.
Jones led the way on offense for Scottsboro, rushing for 171 yards on seven attempts with two touchdowns. Alvarez ran it 14 times for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman Jacobi Edmondson added 40 yards on the ground for the Wildcat offense.
While Bell was pleased with his team Friday night, he said they would need to take a big step next week against Leeds.
“It was a good effort on the part of the kids,” said Bell. “At times, I thought we looked a little sloppy. We had a couple of breakdowns tonight that didn’t hurt us, but we can’t afford to have those next week. We’ll have to step it up, and we’ll have to be very efficient.”
