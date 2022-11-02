The Pisgah football team wants to win Friday night against Hatton because it’s a playoff game.
An extra benefit of a win Friday would let the Eagles ease the sting of last year’s first-round playoff loss. Despite winning a region title and facing a No. 4 seed in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs a year ago, a playoff win eluded the Eagles a year ago when they were upset by Sulligent.
Pruitt said the bitter taste of that loss has been a motivation factor for the Eagles since that night.
“It’s been a good reminder this week that now it’s survive and advance,” Pruitt said. “I don’t think I did a good job getting us ready to play last year. After what happened last year, we should be ready to go.”
No. 8-ranked and Region 7 No. 2-seed Pisgah (8-2) hosts its second consecutive first-round playoff game — a feat the program has not done since the 2002 and 2003 seasons — when it welcomes Region 8 No. 3 seed Hatton (7-2) to Sam Kenimer Stadium for a 2022 AHSAA Class 2A first-round high school football playoff game Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets to all AHSAA high school football playoff games in Rounds 1-3 are $10 and must be purchased online through the GoFan App.
It’s the first meeting between the Pisgah and Hatton. The winner plays either Southeastern or Lamar County in the second round. If it advances, Pisgah would travel to play a second-round playoff game regardless of the opponent.
Pisgah is making its 25th all-time playoff appearance and its fourth in last five seasons. The Eagles are currently 18-24 all-time in the AHSAA playoffs, which began in 1966. Pisgah is 12-12 in first round games and have made 12 second-round appearances, three quarterfinals appearances (1997, 2000 and 2002), two semifinal appearances (2000 and 2002) and one state championship game appearance, losing to Clay County 27-7 at Legion Field in 2000.
Pisgah’s last playoff win was a 17-14 first-round victory at Rogers in the Class 3A playoffs in 2010.
Pisgah enters the 2022 playoffs averaging 31.3 points per game and allowing 21.3. The Eagles, whose opponents have a combined record of 58-52, have wins over Lexington 29-28, Sand Rock 41-14, Collinsville 40-28, Ider 42-10, Whitesburg Christian 41-7, North Sand Mountain 41-14, Section 35-8 and North Jackson 31-30. Pisgah’s losses were to Class 3A Sylvania 34-7 and 2A No. 1-ranked Fyffe 40-6.
Hatton, which had a bye in Week 10, enters the playoffs averaging 39.3 points per game and allowing 19.8. Hatton’s opponents combined record is 40-58, with the Hornets posting wins over Wilson 30-19, Columbia 54-14, Tharptown 52-0, East Lawrence 50-7, Tanner 50-13, Sheffield 60-34 and Red Bay 38-22. Hatton’s losses were to Region 8 champion Lexington 48-14 and region runner-up Falkville 21-6.
This has been a season on transition for the Hatton football program. The Lawrence County School Board announced last spring that it was closing R.A. Hubbard High School in Courtland and its students would attend Hatton or East Lawrence.
Hatton’s numbers of players grew substantially, to the point where the program was seeking helmets this summer after the sudden roster increase.
The Hatton players new and old have meshed well, leading the Hornets to their most regular-season wins since the 2014 season.
“They’re a quality team,” Pruitt said.
The main cog in Hatton’s offense in four-year starting quarterback Briley Kerby. The senior is dual-threat, having rushed for a team-high 853 yards and 10 touchdowns on 119 carries while completing 52 of 109 pass attempts for 797 yards and 11 scores.
“The quarterback’s a really good player,” Pruitt said. He’s got some wiggle,” Pruitt said.
Hatton, averaging 39.3 points per game, has also gotten 623 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns from senior Carson Reed and 257 rushing yards and four touchdowns from junior Alex Bracken. Freshman Tasean Love leads the Hornets in receiving with 18 catches for 231 yards and five touchdowns Kahne Little, Kyle Hampton and Kenyon Suggs all have more than 115 yards receiving and a combined four touchdown catches.
“They’ve got some playmakers,” Pruitt said. “They do a lot of eye candy, window dressing stuff that you can’t get caught up in. We’ve got to read our keys and be disciplined in not get caught up in that.”
Pisgah is coming off of a thrilling 31-30 victory in its first ever meeting with fellow Jackson County school North Jackson. Pruitt said the intensity and effort from both teams made it feel like a playoff game, and he’s hopeful that Eagles carry that type of effort into the postseason.
“We treated it like a playoff game and it was. North Jackson was so physical. We were able to answer when we needed to and I think that’s big for confidence that you can do that.”
It was Pisgah’s second one-point win of the season. The other was a 29-28 season-opening win at Region 8 champion Lexington back on Aug. 26 when the Eagles rallied from a 21-point second-half deficit to win.
“We’ve showed that we can be pretty explosive on offense when we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot,” Pruitt said. “We’ve got to make (Hatton) stop us. We can’t have penalties and turnovers and we’ve got to win the kicking game. Hatton likes to onside kick and they usually steal one possession a game.”
› Decatur Daily sports writer David Elwell contributed to this report.
