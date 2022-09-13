Randolph’s high-powered offense was too much for North Jackson Friday night.
The host Raiders scored 42 first-half points on the way to handing visiting North Jackson a 52-14 Class 4A Region 8 setback in Huntsville Friday night.
Randolph scored all its touchdowns on passing plays.
“They were throwing go routes. They were outrunning us, and we weren’t playing very good in coverage,” said North Jackson head coach Joe Hollis. “At the end of the day, we have to come out better in the first half. We have to get some stops on defense. Our kids are competing. They’re playing hard, they’re physical, but we have things we have to clean up.”
Randolph senior quarterback Andrew Hunter completed 20 of 24 passing attempts for 376 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Raiders had two receivers reach the 100-yard mark, as Grayson Davenport caught nine passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns while Conner Goodson had 100 yards and a touchdown on five catches. Nic Strong and Keegan Morse also caught touchdown passes for Randolph.
Down 7-0 in the first quarter, Diego Holt’s 18-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion put North Jackson (0-3, 0-2) in front 8-7.
But Randolph (3-1, 2-0) carried a 42-8 lead into halftime and led 49-8 after three quarters.
Holt scored on a 9-yard run in the fourth quarter and finished with 161 rushing yards on 23 carries. Nick Price, Jr. added 77 yards on 17 carries for the Chiefs.
North Jackson looks to bounce back on a short week, hosting on St. John Paul II in another Class 4A Region matchup Thursday night at R.D. Hicks Stadium in Stevenson.
