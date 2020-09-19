The North Sand Mountain football team moved into the ASWA Class 2A rankings on Tuesday.
Friday night, NSM showed Tanner why.
The visiting No. 10-ranked Bison built a four-touchdown halftime lead en route to a 55-14 Class 2A Region 7 win over the Rattlers Friday night.
NSM (4-0, 3-0) opened the scoring with Lake Bell’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Derek Bearden, followed by a Fernando Luna 16-yard touchdown run for a NSM 14-0 advantage. After Tanner cut the Bison’s lead to 14-7, Bearden returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a score.
Tanner pulled within 21-14 on its next possession, but it was all NSM after that.
Luna scored on a 62-yard touchdown pass from Bell late in the first quarter for a 27-14 lead before adding a 6-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Bearden caught his second touchdown pass from Bell late in the second quarter to give NSM a 42-14 halftime lead. The Bison tacked on a couple of late scores in the fourth quarter to close out the win.
Bell finished 7-of-8 passing for 170 yards and three touchdowns while Bearden caught four passes for 53 yards. Luna ran for 65 yards on 11 carries while Bell added 33 yards on five carries. Bell also had a fumble recovery on defense while Bearden had an interception.
Michael Guster ran for 115 yards and one score on 16 carries for Tanner (2-3, 1-2).
