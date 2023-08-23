The Section football team came out of its jamboree last Thursday night at Cedar Bluff with some bright spots and some areas needing work.
During the film session Friday afternoon, new Lions head coach Riley Edwards felt encouraged by the response from his team.
“Our guys were asking the right questions about the mistakes they made,” Edwards said. “They were anxious to get out there and start fixing them.”
The Lions will work on those areas ahead of their official 2023 season opener, which is on the road Friday against Decatur Heritage. The game will be played at West Morgan High School in Trinity — Decatur Heritage does not have an on-campus field — starting at 7 p.m.
The game is Edwards’ official debut as Section head football coach.
Friday’s game is just the second meeting between Section and Decatur Heritage.
The Eagles edged Section 24-22 on a last-second field goal a year ago.
Decatur Heritage, coached by former Alabama receiver Nikita Stover, is coming off of a 4-6 season in which it
missed the playoffs for the first time in nine seasons.
The Eagles did not play a preseason jamboree, so Edwards had to “do a lot of calling around and watching film from last year” to get some idea of what Decatur Heritage may look like in 2023.
“Most coaches I talked to expect them to look like they did Xs and Os wise like they did last year,” Edwards said. “We just have to be ready to adjust to whatever we see.”
Sophomore running back Savarius Evans returns for the Eagles after enjoying a strong freshman campaign in 2022. He ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns against the Lions last season, and Edwards said “hemming up the running game” is crucial for success for his defense this week. The Lions struggled with tackling during their jamboree loss to Cedar Bluff last Thursday, and becoming better tacklers was their top priority when they returned to the practice field this week.
“We must tackle better, and that’s a process,” Edwards said, “but it’s a process we’re working on and tracking. Decatur Heritage runs the spread, a lot of trips (formations) and inside and outside zone to try to get (Evans) in space. He’s really impressive. We have to tackle better this week and try to keep (Evans) from getting out in to space.”
Edwards is excited to see the Lions get back on the field after last week’s jamboree.
“They’re motivated, really just excited to get the season going and see what we can do,” he said. “I think our kids are buying in to what we’re trying to do. We’ve just got to eliminate the mistakes we made last week, do the little things right and let all of them add up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.