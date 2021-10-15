Pisgah will continue its reign as Jackson County cross country champions.
Pisgah swept both the girls and boys division championships at the annual Jackson-DeKalb Meet on Friday at CampToKnowHim in Pisgah.
The Eagles won the varsity girls division with a low score of 20 points. Sylvania was second with a team score of 67, with Plainview (71) third, Section fourth (92) and Geraldine fifth (120).
Pisgah’s top finishers finished second through sixth.
Pisgah’s Nevaeh Evans was the Jackson County champion and finished second overall with a time of 23:18.42. Kayana Stewart finished third (24:04.81) for the Eagles while Rhylee Bell was fourth (24:29.38), Destiny Lewis fifth (24:35.85), Katie Edwards sixth (24:36.00), Emma Sisk eighth (25:29.07), Laura Allbritton 15th (27:50.07), Kimberly Miller 18th (28:35.13), Jazimine Wilson 20th (28:59.10), Kenyde Givens 27th (30:37.61), Addyson Barnett 29th (31:11.43), Annalisse Barnhill 34th (32:22.61) and Piper Wilson 36th (34:57.26).
For Section, Kerby Brooks (26:50.90) and Taylor Bell (26:52.23) finished 12th and 13th respectively while Ava Barnes was 22nd (29:56.80), JoAnna Newsom 28th (30:49.35), Ellie Reed 39th (37:07.39) and Hadley Crawford 40th (37:29.55).
Meanwhile, NSM’s Kayden Reyes (26:15.34) finished 11th and Paisley Pritchett was 14th (27:12.00) while Skyline’s Katie Roach was 19th (28:49.27) and Kaylee Bullock was 40th (37:29.55).
In the varsity boys race, Pisgah finished first with a low score of 23. Plainview finished second with a team score of 49, followed by Fyffe (58), Section (118) and Geraldine 130.
NSM’s Lane Gamble finished first to win the individual county championship, running to the top spot with a time of 18:45.78.
Tristan Little finished second (18:57.89) for Pisgah, which had five runners finish in the Top 10. Following Little for the Eagles was Mason Overdear fourth (20:08.02), Bob Johnson fifth (20:37.46), Brodie Overdear eighth (21:25.48), Emanuel Elizondo 10th (21:56.28), Koen Smith 12th (22:02.09), Brodie Ferguson 15ht (22:34.77), Ethan Smith 18th (23:02.65), Bryant Overdear 24th (24:40), Jake Smith 26th (24:45.61), Landon Shaver 30th (25:20), Tristan Hutson 50th (29:06) and Alex Elizondo 53rd (30:21)
For Section, Diego Miguel finished 21st (24:10.) while Cogan McCutchen was 28th (24:58.72), Alex Miguel 38th (25:54), Giovanny Vega 49th (28:44), Piercen Saint 60th (31:53) and Brayden Bell 61st (32:36).
Other Jackson finishers were Skyline’s Trever Saint (24:30) 22nd, Woodville’s Sedric Guerin 23rd (24:33), Nathan Palmieri (24:43) 25th, NSM’s Branson Bearden 34th (25:36), North Jackson’s Edgar Sanchez 39th (25:56), Woodville’s Kade Hermes 47th (27:58), Skyline’s Jack Pickett 56th (30:44) North Jackson’s Jay Yates 59th (31:44) and Woodville’s Riley White 63rd (41:27).
