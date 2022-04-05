Dominant pitching and strong hitting led the Scottsboro softball team to a convincing win over a Class 7A team.
Alyssa Smart pitched a one-hitter and the Class 6A No. 8-ranked Wildcats scored in four of the game’s five innings during a mercy-rule shortened 10-0 win against Grissom in Huntsville Monday night.
It was the eighth win in nine games for Scottsboro (13-5-1).
Smart allowed just one hit and one walk while recording 11 strikeouts in the circle
The Wildcats took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Lexie Bennett scored on Olivia Tubbs’ RBI bunt single.
Bennett hit a two-run triple and later scored on Anna Stuart Dawson’s RBI sacrifice fly while Austin McNeece hit an RBI double to give the Wildcats a 5-0 lead in the second inning. Bennett had another two-run triple in the third before stealing home for an 8-0 Wildcats lead, and Smart’s two-run double in the fourth capped the scoring for Scottsboro.
Bennett finished 3-for-4 with two triples and four RBIs, Smart was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and McNeece was 2-for-3 with a double for the Wildcats, who also got one hit and one RBI from Tubbs, an RBI from Dawson and one hit each from Brooklyn Mcgee, Ella Lee and Kambrie Doss.
North Jackson 11, New Hope 2 — At Stevenson, the No. 4-ranked Chiefs ran their winning streak to 10 with a Class 4A Area 14 win over visiting New Hope on Monday.
North Jackson (20-7, 3-0) trailed 2-1 early on before scoring three runs each in the second and third innings.
The Chiefs had 16 hits to only three for New Hope (4-12, 1-2).
Ja’Khia Hutchins went 4-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs, five stolen bases and three runs scored for North Jackson while Bailey Abernathy and Avery Wynne both went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Destry Lambert homered and finished 2-for-4 and Sarah Garner had two hits, a walk and two RBIs for the Chiefs while Arielle Haynes had two hits and Peyton Hill and Trinity Seale had one each.
Lambert got the win in the circle, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks while posting four strikeouts.
Douglas 10, NSM 0 — At Douglas, North Sand Mountain was held to just one hit in a loss to Class 5A Douglas on Monday.
Liz Hassell singled for NSM (2-5) while Leea Manley and Shelby Preston both drew a walk.
Douglas scored eight runs over the final three innings to invoke the mercy rule. Douglas pitcher MacKinley Portillo recorded 13 strikeouts.
