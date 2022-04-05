Woodville, AL (35768)

Today

Scattered strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 77F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.