Hill signs

Scottsboro's Evan Hill signs a letter of intent to run cross country and track and field at Auburn University. Pictured seated (left to right) are Jeff Hill, Evan Hill and Shawn Hill. Standing are Scottsboro assistant coach Benny Wright, Scottsboro assistant coach Reagan Webb, Scottsboro head coach Luke Robinson, Scottsboro assistant principal Scott Hodges, Scottsboro principal Brad Dudley and Scottsboro assistant principal Allyn Russell.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

Scottsboro cross country/track and field head coach Luke Robinson has been asked many times about Evan Hill’s unusual running style, or how it was phrased to Robinson, Hill’s “crazy legs.”

“They usually only noticed it because they were always behind him,” Robinson said.

