Scottsboro cross country/track and field head coach Luke Robinson has been asked many times about Evan Hill’s unusual running style, or how it was phrased to Robinson, Hill’s “crazy legs.”
“They usually only noticed it because they were always behind him,” Robinson said.
Hill’s running style has carried him to state-championship heights at Scottsboro and now to the next level, as the SHS distance runner has signed a national letter of intent to run for Auburn University starting next fall.
Hill signed with the Tigers on Monday during a signing ceremony at Scottsboro High School.
Hill, who has won two state championship medals in the two sports in the past six months, is the fifth Scottsboro signee to sign with Auburn in the past two years, joining Benson Atkins, Cooper Atkins, Reese Bell and Rex Green on the Plains.
Hill’s took two official visits during the recruiting process — to Auburn and North Carolina State — but said Auburn felt like the place for him.
“It really just came down to the team (at Auburn),” said Hill, who plans to major in computer science. “Love the guys on the team — I know a lot of them already — and just the coaching staff. Coach (Aaron) Kindt, the distance coach there, good trainer that will help me be successful.”
Hill said his former Scottsboro teammates, especially cousins Benson and Cooper Atkins, have “been definitely been recruiting me for awhile.”
Hill signed with Auburn nine days after winning the Class 5A state cross country individual championship. He did so in comeback fashion, adding to the list of Evan Hill stories Robinson plans to tell future Scottsboro runners.
“There was 800 meters left in the state cross country meet and he was probably 80 meters back, and people were like ‘what’s going on with Evan?’ But I told them, ‘it ain’t over yet.’ Sure enough, he caught up and won it,” Robinson said. “He’s just an animal when it comes to championship races. He’s always figured out a way when it matters in big races. He’s going to show up. He’s done that numerous times. Did that at the state meet last year when he set the (Class 6A) state record in the two-mile (3200-meter run).”
Hill, who still has one more season of indoor and outdoor season remaining, has been a part of 10 team state championships (five in cross country, three in indoor track and field and two in outdoor track and field) for Scottsboro, won the 2021 Class 6A 3200-meter state title and the 2022 Class 5A Cross Country state championship. Hill, who was the Class 6A Cross Country runner-up in 2021, was a four-time all-state cross country runner and has recorded 30 career first-place finishes in cross country/track and field races and 93 Top-10 finishes. He’s the only Scottsboro cross country runner to run a sub 15-minute 5K (twice), ran Class 6A’s fastest 3200-meter time and the second fastest 3200-meter in Alabama High School track and field history last May. He also has Alabama’s ninth all-time fastest time in the 1600-meter run.
“We’ve won state championships with the teams all these years and I ended cross with a state championship,” Hill said. “It’s been great so far. It’s been almost the prefect career. I’m definitely excited for (this coming) track (season). Looking forward to the state meets.”
