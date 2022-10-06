Cooper

Trey Cooper and Scottsboro will try to improve to 3-1 in Class 5A Region 7 play Friday when they host Sardis.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Scottsboro football program is coming off one its more memorable weeks of the past few seasons.

The Wildcats knocked off previously undefeated and third-ranked Guntersville 17-14 last Thursday in a Class 5A Region 7 matchup that keeps them in good position for a home playoff game and the region title hunt.

