The Scottsboro football program is coming off one its more memorable weeks of the past few seasons.
The Wildcats knocked off previously undefeated and third-ranked Guntersville 17-14 last Thursday in a Class 5A Region 7 matchup that keeps them in good position for a home playoff game and the region title hunt.
Scottsboro’s win last week over Guntersville was its first against a ranked team in six years when the Class 5A No. 1-ranked Wildcats defeated No. 2 Etowah in Week 9 of the 2016 campaign. That win clinched Scottsboro a region championship, and six years late Scottsboro’s win a week ago could lead to big things as well as long as the team builds on it, said Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell.
“That’s certainly a signature win for us, but if we don’t go and follow up on it, it doesn’t matter as much,” Bell said. “We’ve created an opportunity for ourselves, now we’ve got to go take advantage of it.”
Scottsboro (3-3, 2-1) begins the final three-game stretch of region games with a Homecoming matchup with Sardis Friday night at 7 at Trammell Stadium.
It’s the first ever meeting between the programs.
Sardis (3-3, 1-2), under first-year head coach Chris Stevenson has three wins on the season, two more than it combined for during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The Lions posted wins over DAR, Crossville and Brewer and suffered losses to New Hope, Arab and Douglas.
Brian Chapman took over in Week 4 as Sardis’ quarterback, throwing four touchdowns in a win over Crossville. His top receiving targets are Carson Gillilan, Eli Morton and Garrett Burns while Blake Gerhart is the Lions’ top rusher.
“They’ve got some good football players,” Coach Stevenson had done a good job. If they get a win, they’re still in the playoff mix,” Bell said.
“We’ve got to come to play. There is potential for us to be distracted this week. We as coaches have to keep them focused and the players have to hold each other accountable. This is an opportunity for our football program to show some maturity and make sure we’re focused on the process. We’ve got to come out and do the same things we did last week in order to win.”
