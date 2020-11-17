The Scottsboro varsity girls cross country team wasn’t interested in how high it could finish at Saturday’s AHSAA Cross Country Championships.
It was state championship or bust.
And when then Wildcats didn’t claim a state title, it was of no fault of their own, said head coach Luke Robinson.
Scottsboro’s state-title winning streak ended Saturday with a sixth-place finish in the Class 6A girls race’s team standings at Oakville Indian Mounds Park and Museum.
Scottsboro closed with a team score of 174. Homewood won the state title with a winning low score of 59, nine points better than runner-up Mountain Brook (68). McGill-Toolen (170) was third while Northridge (171) edged Briarwood Christian (171) via tiebreaker for fourth place.
Robinson said the Wildcats, who won the past three Class 5A girls state championships, gave everything they had in an effort to win their first 6A crown.
“We knew on the girls side we had some ground to make up,” Robinson said. “We might’ve could’ve been more conservative and maybe done a little better (in the team standings), but that was not what we came here to do. We threw it all out there. We were going for it. We were seeded third, but we weren’t going to try to sit there and hold there. Let’s go for it. And if it bites, it does. They’re competitors. They were bummed. But I asked them if they had anything left to give on that trail and they all said ‘no sir,’ and so I said ‘then we had a good day.’”
Seventh-grader Mia Martin finished 27th (20:36.67) and sophomore Emma Bradford placed 28th (20:37.19) for Scottsboro while freshman Ally Campbell was 36th (20:59.42), junior Maddie Gossett 38th (21:07.60), freshman Smith Bradford 49th (21:32.33), eighth-grader Cambree Bradford 56th (21:46.61), sophomore Cadence Laughlin 57th (21:48.03), eighth-grader Gracy Coley 69th (22:03.09), freshman Makenna Howes 76th (22:14.48) and junior Lauren Paradise 113th (23:12.60).
“I’m really proud of them,” Robinson said of his runners. “We’ve got everybody coming back. We’re not going anywhere.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.