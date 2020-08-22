The Section football team lost a defensive battle Friday night.
The Lions and visiting Collinsville swapped defensive stops for most of the night, the lone exception a third-quarter touchdown pass that allowed the Panthers to post a 7-0 win in the season opener for both teams.
“Real tough one,” said Section head coach Chris Hammon. “Our defense, you can tell, is really improved. Defense did everything you can ask of it. (Offensively) we’ve got to finish. I’ve got to get better at play calling. All of us just have to do a better job of executing.”
It was the Panthers’ sixth straight win over Section. Collinsville, playing as a Class 3A team for the first time in school history, gave new head coach Daniel Garrett a winning debut.
“Happy to be 1-0 as a head coach,” said Garrett, who was the defensive coordinator at Madison Academy last season. “Very happy for these guys. Whether it was 7-0 or 50-49, a win is a win. But as a defensive guy, to get a shutout, that tickles me to death.”
Section (0-1) forced three Collinsville turnovers in the first quarter — Jr. Walker recovered a muffed punt while Dominick Blair and Ethan Franks had interceptions — but was unable to turn those into points.
Late in the second quarter, the Lions used a 16-play drive to reach the Collinsville 27-yard line before turning it over on downs. The Panthers then drove to the Section 6-yard line before Dalton Hughes’ pass was batted down in the end zone of the final play of the second quarter.
Three plays into the third quarter, Hughes found Malachi Orr deep over the middle, and Orr broke a tackle and raced the rest of the way for a 47-yard touchdown catch. Keaton DeBoard kicked the PAT to put Collinsville in front 7-0 just 1:45 into the second half.
Blair’s 43-yard kickoff return allowed Section to start its next possession on the Collinsville 37-yard line. But the Lions eventually turned it over downs after there were unable to convert a fourth-and-1 at the Collinsville 18. Section never mounted another serious scoring threat.
Collinsville held Section to only 130 total yards and eight first downs. Drake McCutchen led the Lions with 58 rushing yards on 14 carries while Jace Holcomb was 1-for-6 passing for 20 yards.
Collinsville closed with 245 total yards, with Hughes completing 8 of 16 passes for 120 yards and DeBoard completing all three of his attempts for 24 yards. Hughes also ran for 59 yards on 14 carries while Orr ran for 37 yards on six carries.
Hammon said the Lions will look to build on the positives and correct their mistakes heading into next week’s game against Valley Head.
“I think we’ve got a good football team,” Hammon said. “We’ve got to go fix our mistakes, both coaching and playing, and get better.”
