Week 0 of the high school football season gives teams the choice to begin their regular season or play a jamboree scrimmage that does not count toward their record.
Four of the six teams in Jackson County have chosen to do the later. Here is a brief look at each jamboree:
THURSDAY
NSM vs. Sand Rock, Spring Garden at Cedar Bluff — The North Sand Mountain football team hit that “lull period” in fall camp last week, the only all teams preparing for a season hit, coach Keith Kirby said.
“Officially tired of just practicing and ready to play somebody else,” Kirby said. “We’re excited about (Thursday night).”
NSM gets to hit the field against two opponents Thursday at Cedar Bluff when it scrimmages Sand Rock at 5:30 p.m. and Spring Garden at 6:15 p.m. The Bison will face each team in two 15-minute quarters.
After having no spring practice, Kirby said he’s “anxious to see” all of his players in action.
“It’s going to help just to get one under our belt since we didn’t get to have spring (practice),” Kirby said. “There’s so much uncertainty going around (because of COVID-19), it’s just going to be good to get out there and play and have some sort of normalcy.”
Kirby said playing Sand Rock and Spring Garden would give NSM a good assessment of itself entering its regular-season matchup next week vs. Woodville.
“We played Spring Garden in the jamboree last year and they were real good and they’ve got everybody back,” Kirby said, “and Sand Rock gave us all we wanted last year. We better be ready to go.”
FRIDAY
Pleasant Grove at North Jackson — The Chiefs will get a challenging test in its jamboree (7 p.m.) when its host Class 5A No. 2-ranked Pleasant Grove, the 2019 5A state runner-up, a team littered with college prospects.
“This is the most talented team we’ll play all year. That’s what we wanted. We wanted to face this kind of team to see whose going to compete and see if anybody’s going to quit,” Tygard said. “We’ve got some positions up for grabs (on the offensive line and at linebacker). Also want to see our skill kids up against theirs, see how they do, because we’re really excited about our skill guys.”
Tygard said the Chiefs came through “camp mode” of preseason practice healthy with the exception of one player who is “dinged up.”
Tygard said the Chiefs are excited to play “a different team” Friday night.
The jamboree, along with all North Jackson football games this season, will be broadcast on 106.1 FM this fall. All of North Jackson’s home games will also be streamed on the NHFS Network and replays shown over the weekend on the local Co-Op cable system.
Pisgah at Southeastern — Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt is calling the Eagles’ jamboree scrimmage vs. Southeastern a dress rehearsal for a team that has a number of new and young faces littering its lineup.
“Maybe we’ll some of the nerves out, get the ‘firsts’ out of the way,” Pruitt said. “We got a lot of new guys penciled in (at positions). Since we didn’t have spring, this will be the first time we get to see them against somebody else.
The jamboree scrimmage is Friday at 7 p.m. at Southeastern High School, located in the Blount County town of Remlap.
“Hopefully we’ll get some good film on them all that we can teach off of,” Pruitt said. “We need to see if where we’ve got them penciled in at is where they need to be.”
Scottsboro at St. Clair County — Scottsboro head coach Don Jacobs has seen good things from his players throughout preseason practice.
But the veteran coach knows that questions surrounding a team aren’t answered until “you go up against somebody besides yourself.”
The Wildcats get that opportunity Friday night in preseason jamboree scrimmage against St. Clair County.
The jamboree is Friday at 7 p.m. at St. Clair County High School in Odenville.
Jacobs said there’s a number of items he’s looking to see from his team in the scrimmage.
“The No. 1 thing is have we got the plan, and can we play at different speeds, and set the tempo, when you’re playing against somebody that might do something to try to stop you that you have been (seeing at practice),” Jacobs said. “We’ve had a great fall camp, but we haven’t seen them against anybody other than ourselves. We need to see that. (The game) doesn’t count, but if it counts or not, you still know whether you went out there and did what you were supposed to do.”
