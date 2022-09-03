The Woodville football team held its own against the defending Class 1A Region 7 champ for awhile during the teams' region opener Friday night.
The Panthers led at one point before trailing at halftime in an eventual 48-20 loss at Cedar Bluff.
Despite the setback, Woodville head coach Matt Sanders was encouraged by a Panthers effort that saw them run total more than 250 yards of offense.
"It was a different game than a year ago," Sanders said. "The boys played hard. We showed a lot of improvement from Week 0 to Week 2. That's what we've got to have, each week getting better and better."
Down 7-0, Sam Peek's 50-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion game Woodville (0-2, 0-1) an 8-7 lead.
But Kade Browning returning the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown and Cedar Bluff (2-1, 1-) went on the build a 27-8 halftime lead before leading 41-14 after three quarters.
Peek ran for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries while completing 4 of 7 passes for 46 yards for Woodville. Ace Weaver added 58 yards on 11 carries for the Panthers, who play their home opener next week against region foe Appalachian.
Browning had 221 all-purpose yards for Cedar Bluff, including a 47-yard touchdown catch from senior quarterback Bucky Leek, who finished with 117 total yards of offense and ran and passed for two touchdowns each.
