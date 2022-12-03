The Pisgah varsity girls basketball team did not shoot well in the opening half of its matchup with county rival North Jackson.
The Pisgah varsity girls basketball team did not shoot well in the opening half of its matchup with county rival North Jackson.
But the Eagles made up for it in the second half.
Pisgah (4-0) connected on 8 of 12 3-point attempts after halftime and pulled away from the host Chiefs for an 83-36 win in Stevenson Tuesday night.
The win was defending Class 2A state champion Pisgah’s 22nd straight victory dating back to last season.
“We shot so poorly in the first half and got outrebounded too — that’s a bad combination — but the second half, we caught fire,” Ellison said. We were 8 for 12 in the second half on 3s. That’s obviously a game changer. When you start making shots, everything seems to go better. We’re still not in game shape, but we got good effort. We’ve still got some learning and defining roles to do.”
Kallie Tinker hit five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points for the Eagles while also contributing six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Tinker was one of five Eagles in double figures, as Ashton Childress posted a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds, Paisley Patalas had 13 points and two assists, Campbell Barron had 11 points, and Piper Anderson had 10 points, five assists and three steals. The Eagles also got nine points, four rebounds and two steals from Madeline Flammia and three points and four assists from Jaley Keller.
Sheyann Brown led North Jackson (1-5) with 11 points while Sarah Kate Garner and Peyton Hill scored six points each, Camryn Case and Avery Wynne had five each and Calena Coffey had three.
Pisgah used an 11-0 run that feature seven points from Tinker midway through the first quarter to take the lead after trailing early on and was in front 20-9 after one quarter of play. North Jackson (1-5) pulled within 27-19 on Wynne’s bucket with 4:52 left in the half, but treys from Tinker, Barron and Flammia and Anderson’s bucket off of a drive to the basket sent the Eagles to halftime with a 38-22 advantage.
Coffey swished a 3-pointers 17 seconds into the third quarter to pull North Jackson within 38-25, but Pisgah followed with a 20-0 run that ultimately saw it carry a 71-34 lead into the final quarter.
“I thought we played well the first half. Showed a lot of fight,” said North Jackson head coach Tony Brown. “(Pisgah) just got hot. Didn’t matter what defense we set up, they were still making (shots).”
