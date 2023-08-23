While the rest of their Jackson County counterparts played their preseason jamborees last week, it’s now Pisgah’s turn to go through its 2023 dress rehearsal.
The Class 2A No. 3-ranked Eagles play at Glencoe on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt said the Eagles are looking forward to their first taste of action this fall.
“We’ve had a pretty good fall camp and we’re ready to get out there and work in game situations,” said Pruitt, whose team returns 16 starters from last year’s 11-3, Class 2A state semifinalist team.
It’s the second consecutive year the Eagles and Yellow Jackets have met in a preseason jamboree. They played last season at Pisgah’s Sam Kenimer Stadium.
“It’ll be good to get everybody on film and see how we do and be able to coach off of it. We’re not all that worried about what Glencoe is going to do because in jamborees, it’s really more about what you do. The thing for us is seeing if we’re doing a good job of blocking and tackling and executing.”
Glencoe is coming off a 2-8 campaign in the rugged Class 3A Region 6 during in its first season under Scott Martin, who turned around the Ohatchee program before taking over at Glencoe. The Gadsden Messenger reported the Yellow Jackets’ roster has grown to 47, including numerous players who previous were only playing one sport.
After scrimmaging Glencoe, Pisgah opens the 2023 season at home against Lexington Sept. 1.
