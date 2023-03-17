The Pisgah softball team used a big rally to notch its biggest win of the 2023 season thus far.
The Class 2A No. 10-ranked Eagles erased a 6-0 deficit, rallying for a 7-6 win over Class 1A No. 1 Skyline Thursday afternoon at Pisgah High School.
Pisgah (3-6) trailed 6-0 in the fourth before scoring five runs in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the fifth in the comeback win, handing the Vikings their first loss.
Skyline (7-1) built a 2-0 lead thanks to Olivia Treece’s first-inning RBI single and Brinlee Potts’ third-inning RBI sacrifice fly. The Vikings then tallied four runs on Sage Lewis’ scoring on passed ball, Jayla Ross’ two-run single and Treece’s RBI single.
But Pisgah had a big fourth-inning at the plate as well, scoring its first two runs on a Skyline error before Briley Caperton’s two-run single and throwing error on the play that allowed a third run to score. In the bottom of the fifth, Pisgah tied the game on Campbell Barron’s RBI single before taking the lead on Barron’s steal of home plate. Skyline managed just one base runner the rest of the way, an intentional walk to Treece in the seventh.
Barron finished 2-for-3 for the Eagles while Caperton, Claudia Barron, BreLynn Chisenall and Julianne Davis had one hit each. Piper Anderson struck out three batters in four innings pitched while reliever Eden Henegar picked up the win after pitching three scoreless innings with one strikeout. Treece recorded eight strikeouts in the circle for Skyline.
Ider 8, NSM 2 — At Ider, North Sand Mountain was unable to rally from an early deficit in a Class 2A Area 15 loss to the Hornets on Thursday.
After falling behind 4-0 after one inning, NSM (3-5, 0-2) cut the Ider lead to 4-2 on Kylie McMurry’s RBI single in the second inning and Cheyenne Boatner’s solo home run in the third. But Ider (7-5, 1-0) tacked on two more runs each in the fourth and sixth innings to win its area opener.
Boatner finished 2-for-4 for NSM while Gracie Holland tripled and McMurry and Chloe Giles both singled. Caybree Dobbins had five strikeouts in the circle for the Bison.
TUESDAY
North Jackson 9, DAR 5 — At Grant, North Jackson opened Class 4A Area 14 play on a winning note with a victory over DAR.
North Jackson (5-4, 1-0) built 4-0 lead after two innings and was in front 8-1 before DAR scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. But the Chiefs answered with a run in the top of the sixth and Patriots were held scoreless in their final two at-bats.
North Jackson pitchers Destry Lambert (two strikeouts in three innings) and Trinity Seale (seven strikeouts in four innings) combined to limit DAR to only six hits, one walk and one earned run.
At the plate, Avery Wynne finished 3-for-4 with an RBI double for the Chiefs while Seale doubled and hit a two-run home run and Peyton Hill had a pair of RBI doubles. North Jackson also got a solo home run from Camryn Case, two doubles from Sarah Kate Garner, a double an a single from Jayda Hutchins, and a single from Abby Guess.
Caitlyn O’Neal homered for DAR (5-6-1, 0-2).
Pisgah 10, NSM 2 — At Higdon, visiting Pisgah used a nine-run top of the seventh to earn the Class 2A Area 15 win over rival North Sand Mountain.
The game was tied 1-all entering the seventh, but Pisgah (2-6, 1-0) took the lead on Briley Caperton’s two-run double. The Eagles also got a two-run double from Claudia Barron, an RBI single from BreLynn Chisenall, and RBI single from Julianne Davis and a two-run double from Rylann Lawson.
Caperton finished 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Eagles while Campbell Barron was 3-for-4 and Davis 2-for-4. Pisgah got one hit each from Lawson, Brinley Chisenall, Madeline Flammia and Claudia Barron.
Piper Anderson pitched a complete game for the Eagles to earn the win in the pitching circle.
Gracie Holland and Kolbie Bobo both went 2-for-4 for NSM (3-4, 0-1), which got one hit each from Cloey Davenport, Chloe Giles, Cheyenne Boatner and Kinsey Barton (RBI).
Skyline 10, Valley Head 0 — At Skyline, the host Vikings opened Class 1A Area 15 play with a win over Valley Head.
The win was Skyline’s 52nd straight victory against area opponents.
Skyline (7-0, 1-0) scored three runs each in the first, second and fourth innings before ending the game via the mercy rule thanks to a run in the bottom of the fifth.
Jayla Ross and Olivia Treece had RBI triples for the Vikings while Ella Dean and Audra Bellomy both singled. Brinlee Potts walked and drove in a run while Sage Lewis drew a pair of walks.
Treece got the win in the circle, allowing one hit while recording seven strikeouts over three innings pitched. Nevaeh Buchanan recorded two strikeouts in two hitless innings pitched in relief.
Plainview 2, Scottsboro 0 — At Rainsville, Scottsboro managed just two hits against Plainview pitchers Lily Boswell and Chloe Hatch, who combined for 10 strikeouts and issued only one walk in matchup.
Brooklyn McGee had both hits for Scottsboro (9-4) while Austin McNeese drew a walk. Anna Stuart Dawson recorded six strikeouts over six innings pitched for the Wildcats.
Hatch also homered while Hannah Regula had an RBI single for Plainview (5-0)
MONDAY
Scottsboro 12, Pisgah 1 – At Pisgah, the visiting Wildcats totaled a season-high 19 hits, including a pair of home runs, to earn their third win of the season over county rival Pisgah.
After downing the Eagles 6-2 and 2-1 previously, Scottsboro (9-3) built a 5-0 lead after two innings and led 8-1 before scoring four runs in the top of the seventh.
Alyssa Smart had a big game at the plate and in the pitching circle for Scottsboro. Smart allowed one run on five hits and one walk while recording 12 strikeouts over six innings in the circle while also going 4-for-4 with a solo home run.
Austin McNeese also had four hits for the Wildcats and Brooklyn McGee had three, including a double, and two RBIs while Shila Wadkins had two hits and one RBI. Anna Stuart Dawson hit a two-run homer for Scottsboro — she also recorded ones strikeout while pitching a perfect seventh inning — while Kambrie Doss (RBI), Emma Cunningham, Lana Emanuel, Anna Claire Crocker and Amaya Whitson and one hit each.
Madeline Flammia homered for Pisgah (1-6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.