A total of 11 Scottsboro High School soccer players have been recognized for their performances during the 2022 season.
Scottsboro had one first-team all-state selection, two second-team selections and eight honorable mention selections on the 2022 Alabama Soccer Coaches Association All-State Soccer Teams. Scottsboro had five boys and six girls recognized.
Junior center back Alvaro Macias-Cazorla, an exchange student from Spain, was selected Class 6A Boys First-Team All-State.
Cazorla totaled 16 goals and five assists while helping Scottsboro (15-6-3) set an SHS boys soccer program single-season record for wins during the 2022 season.
Meanwhile, junior striker Teruya Isozaki of Japan and junior keeper Leo Hetzel of Switzerland were named Class 6A Boys Second-Team All-State.
Isozaki recorded 23 goals and three assists for the Wildcats while Hetzel had 98 saves and six clean sheets in goal and had two goals and nine assists when playing in the field.
Also for the SHS boys, freshman center attacker midfielder Marcos Francisco (six goals and 13 assists) and junior left back Wilson Hill (two assists) were tabbed Class 6A Boys All-State Honorable Mention.
Scottsboro senior striker Nevada Champion, sophomore center midfielder Adele Francisco, senior right back Cheyenne O’Rear, sophomore striker Maddie West, sophomore attacker Makenna Howes and junior defender Maggie Armstrong were named Class 6A Girls All-State Honorable Mention.
Champion, a Reinhardt (Georgia) College signee, closed her career as Scottsboro’s all-time leader in goals (44) and assists (28). Champion totaled 19 goals and nine assists during the 2022 season.
West, who has 35 career goals and nine career assists, was selected honorable mention for Scottsboro after scoring 19 goals and dishing out seven assists this past season. Howes had five goals and five assists while Francisco had two goals and five assists and Armstrong had one goal and two saves as a back-up keeper.
Champion, Hill, Howes and West were also All-State Honorable Mention in 2021.
