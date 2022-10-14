Scottsboro’s cross country/track and field runner Evan Hill has announced where he will continue his career after completing his standout SHS career next spring.
Hill has committed to run collegiately at Auburn University, he announced on social media Thursday.
Hill has been a member of five cross country, three indoor and two outdoor track and field state championships in both Class 5A and 6A. He has also won numerous individual and relay race state titles as well, including setting the 6A state record in the 3200-meter run last May.
Hill is enjoying a strong senior cross country season, having won three of six races with five Top-5 finishes and twice running a Top-25 National time. Hill became the first Scottsboro runner to break the 15-minute mark in a 5K race when he turned in a new-school record time of 14:55.33 while finishing fifth in the Southern Showcase in Huntsville.
Auburn has signed four other Scottsboro runners over the past two years, signing 2020 SHS alums Benson Atkins and Cooper Atkins and 2021 alums River Green and Reese Bell.
North Jackson softball players commit to Northwest Shoals — A pair of North Jackson softball players announced their college softball plans earlier this week.
Seniors Sarah Kate Garner and Haven Steeley have committed to play at Northwest Shoals Community College in Muscle Shoals.
The duo have played key roles for the Chiefs the past few seasons, including 2022 when they helped North Jackson post a school-record 46 wins and finish third in the Class 4A State Tournament. They were also members of North Jackson’s 2021 state-title winning team.
Scottsboro alum wins weekly award — Former Scottsboro standout and current Lee University runner Hayden Judge recently received the Gulf South Conference’s Freshman of the Week award after posting an 8K race time of 24:16 during the North Alabama Showcase.
Scottsboro alum leading Troy in rushing — Former Scottsboro all-state running back and current Troy senior DK Billingsley is leading the Trojans in rushing through six game.
Billingsley has rushed for 316 yards and three touchdowns on 61 attempts while helping Troy to a 4-2 record thus far this season.
For his Troy career, Billingsley has totaled 1,491 career rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 287 carries.
Former Scottsboro quarterback enjoying strong season for Oregon — Former Scottsboro all-state quarterback Bo Nix is enjoying a strong season for the Oregon Ducks.
Nix, who was a three-year starter at Auburn before transferring this past offseason, has completed 131 of 186 pass attempts for 1,526 yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for 331 yards and eight touchdowns on 40 carries through six games for the 5-1 Ducks. Nix is first in the PAC 12 in rushing touchdowns, second in completion percentage, fourth in yards passing per game (254.3 yards) and completions, fifth in passing yards and tied for 10th in rushing yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.