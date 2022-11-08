NORTH JACKSON CHIEFS
› Coach: Tony Brown (third season)
› First game: Nov. 15 vs. Ider
› Area: Class 4A Area 14
› Area opponents: DAR, Madison County, New Hope
› 2021-22 record/finish: 12-13; Class 4A Area 14 Tournament semifinals
› Roster: Seniors Shane Blevins, Hunter Davis, Cadelle McDonald, Malachi Potter, Jay Yates; juniors Tyler Brown, Jayden Eakin, CJ Gulley, Nick Jernigan, Jonathan Linderman, TJ Malone, Lane McCanless
› Returning starters: 1 — Cadelle McDonald
› Storylines: The Chiefs have just two returning varsity players from last season (McDonald and Potter)…The players were junior varsity teammates two years ago and many played together on JV last season, something Brown feels will help with team chemistry…Brown is entering his third season as head coach…The Chiefs area opponents remained the same despite the recent AHSAA reclassification/realignment cycle.
› Quoting coach: “I think we will be a quick team with speed and leadership. They will need to work hard at developing skills. These players play extremely hard. This team will need to work together to develop team chemistry. All but two of the players played JV together and the team had good chemistry then, so they need to rediscover that chemistry. We’ve got to be tough and rebound well as a team.
› Area outlook: “The area is super competitive. New Hope, DAR and Madison County always put a quality teams out.”
NSM BISON
› Coach: Cole Hicks (sixth season)
› First game: Nov. 15 at Valley Head
› Area: Class 2A Area 15
› Area opponents: Ider, Section, Pisgah
› 2021-22 record/finish: 19-10; Class 2A Northeast Regional semifinals, 2A Area 15 Tournament runner-up
› Roster: Seniors Kaden Brown, Josue Luna, Andrew Palmer, Nyle Poore, Chandler Sullivan; juniors Konner Brown; sophomore Landon Keller; freshmen Brady Anderson, Kade Davis, Brody Helton, Jackson Johnson, Duncan Wilks
› Returning starters: 2 — Konner Brown, Chandler Sullivan
› Storylines: NSM returns two starters and five total players from last year’s Class 2A Northeast Regional semifinal team. Sullivan is a three-year starter for the Bison and averaged a double-double (15 points and 13.6 rebounds) per game last season…Cole Hicks enter his sixth season as the head coach at his alma mater. He’s tied with Woodville’s Bubba Smith for Jackson County’s current longest varsity boys head-coaching tenure…NSM must replace its leading scorer Derek Bearden, a three-time all-county performer that score 1,681 career points…NSM has a county-high five freshmen on its varsity roster…NSM has advanced to the Northeast Regional three of the last four seasons.
› Quoting coach: “Depth (is a strength). We were able to get a lot of guys some varsity experience last year. It will be hard to replace Bearden but I think it will be a collective effort. The newcomers meshed well with the returners from last season. We had a good summer and was able to get guys a bunch of reps. We need to bring it every night. Play hard, rebound and defend. This group has worked extremely hard in off season. They have a sour taste in their mouth after the past 2 seasons and how it has ended. They are hungry.
› Area outlook: “Area is up for grabs. Better bring it every night and be ready to play.”
PISGAH EAGLES
› Coach: Carey Ellison (first season)
› First game: Nov. 11 at Scottsboro
› Area: Class 2A Area 15
› Area opponents: NSM, Section, Ider
› 2021-22 record/finish: 14-14; Class 2A Area 15 Tournament semifinals
› Roster: Senior Levi Arnold; juniors Mason Holcomb, Dalton Johnson, Jakob Kirby; sophomores Luke Gilbert, Levi Horton, Legion McCrary; freshmen Cape Duncan, Jett Jeffery, Caleb Jenkins, Brodie Overdear, Jackson Smalley
› Returning starters: 2 — Mason Holcomb, Jakob Kirby, Legion McCrary,
› Storylines: Carey Ellison will pull double duty this season, coaching both the Pisgah varsity boys as well as the PHS girls. Ellison is entering his 27th season as Pisgah’s girls coach, leading the Eagles to 683 wins, eight state championships and 14 state finals appearances. Ellison was a varsity boys assistant coach and junior varsity boys coach at Pisgah before becoming the Pisgah varsity girls coach prior to the 1996-97 season…Pisgah is coming off of its first non-losing season since the 2017-18 campaign…The Eagles have three returning starers and three reserves back from last year’s team…Pisgah alum Blaine Smith, who was the head coach at Ider the past three seasons, will serve as an assistant coach for the Eagles this season.
› Quoting coach: “So far it has been (a) relatively smooth (transition). Part of that is because many of my players play football. When I truly have all teams and players I will have to focus on time management and rely on assistant coaches. The response in the summer was good. In the short time we had they made strong efforts to work on a different way of thinking. (Keys to a successful season) are the maturation process, avoiding injuries, overcoming mental and physical road blocks and developing depth. This team is athletic and strong physically.”
› Area outlook: “Most if not all of the teams were affected by graduation, but the area will still be tough. All the coaches are excellent and the schools have great tradition.”
SCOTTSBORO WILDCATS
› Coach: Jason Bell (third season)
› First game: Nov. 10 vs. Plainview at Sure Shot-Guntersville
› Area: Class 5A Area 14
› Area opponents: Arab, Guntersville, Fairview
› 2021-22 record/finish: 28-7; Class 6A Area 15 champion, 6A Northwest Regional runner-up
› Roster: Seniors Parker Bell, Tyson Sexton, Seth Whitmire; juniors Jameson Gray, Ethan Roberts, Eli Sparks, Devon Walker, Kyle Wright; sophomores Jakes Jones, Tyler Shelton
› Returning starters: 3 — Parker Bell, Tyson Sexton, Seth Whitmire
› Storylines: Scottsboro returns to Class 5A after a two-year stint that produced two area championships, one Northwest Regional championship (2020-21) and runner-up finish (2021-22) each and a Class 6A Final Four appearance in 2020-21)…Scottsboro has three returning starters in Seth Whitmire, 1,000-career point scorers Parker Bell and Tyson Sexton, a Class 6A all-state selection last season. Meanwhile, Trey Cooper, Jameson Gray, Ethan Roberts and Kyle Wright all played key roles as reserves for the Wildcats last season…Entering his third season as Scottsboro head coach, Jason Bell is 53-12. The 53 wins are the most by a Scottsboro head coach in his first two seasons.
› Quoting coach: “The main strength of our team is experience. We have a lot of guys who have played major minutes in big games. We have 10 guys who have played in a varsity game. Our three seniors were all on the floor two years ago at the end of the Sweet 16 game when we knocked off Pinson Valley on their home floor. Also, our guys have had a taste of post-season basketball and have a hunger to get back. Our schedule is brutal this season. The maturity of our team is going to have to shine through for us to be successful. We have three really good senior leaders and that is always beneficial. Most of our games this year will have a postseason feel, so hopefully we can draw on our experiences from the past two seasons. We have embraced the expectations; these guys are grounded enough and experienced enough to understand that we have to bring our best each and every day. We have ‘outwork the hype’ on our practice uniforms, so our guys see and hear that quite often. The best motivation to keep our heads down and keep grinding is how our season ended last year. We don’t talk about that very often, but every once in a while it gets mentioned. The biggest key will be our ability to stay healthy. We only have 10 players, so any injury or sickness could hamper our success. All 10 have played in a varsity basketball game before, and there is no substitute for experience. We talked yesterday at practice about staying humble and hungry, but I guess you can throw ‘healthy’ in there as well.”
› Area outlook: “Our area will be extremely competitive. Arab, it seems, is always in our area. We know them and they know us. They have a 3 year starter at PG returning and some other guys who can shoot the ball. Guntersville has one of the best players in North Alabama in Brandon Fussell, and they were a few points away from Birmingham last year. I saw Fairview a few times this summer; they have a new coach and played with a lot of energy. All three of these teams are well-coached, guard-oriented, and are hard to beat on their home floor. It is imperative that we defend our home court and steal at least two on the road if we want to host the area tourney.”
SECTION LIONS
› Coach: Derek Wynn (fifth season)
› First game: Nov. 8 at Westminster Christian
› Area: Class 2A Area 15
› Area opponents: North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Ider
› 2021-22 record/finish: 28-9; Class 2A State Champion, 2A Northeast Regional champion, 2A Area 15 Tournament champion
› Roster: Seniors Titus Beaty, Antonie Jonathan, Dillon Pope, Aaron Waldrop, Jr. Walker; juniors Koda Moore, Josh Varner, Kodee Vaught
› Returning starters: None
› Storylines: Section enjoyed a magical run to the Class 2A state championship, a journey that included a 55-52 win over defending champion and top-ranked Midfield in the Northeast Regional finals. The Lions then defeated Lanett and Mars Hill Bible in convincing fashion at state to win the program’s third all-time state championship and first in 19 years…Section has no returning starters and just two players (Jonathan and Waldrop) that were on the roster last season…Section is the defending Jackson County Tournament champion…Derek Wynn is entering his fifth season as the head coach of his alma mater.
› Quoting coach: “This group has made huge strides since June, whether it was in the weight room or in the gym. Their effort has been much better and actually something we can build in as the year goes. We talk a lot about leaving your legacy. What's that going to look like? How will you be remembered and will this group be among the great teams that's played here at Section. The great thing is, there is no pressure on this group. Most see 10 seniors leave and think that we’re just going to roll over and quit, but we have to have the mind set that we’re different than most places and we'll be where we need to be in January and February. Like last year, we can't listen to the noise from the outside. We can't listen to the people that say this is a down year and we definitely can't believe it. We have to be really good at moving the ball and being unselfish on offense and defense. We can't get down on ourselves and allow things to bother us when bad things happen because they will. We just have to learn to move on to the next play.”
› Area outlook: “I think the area is as wide open as it's ever been. It will all come down to who is doing the right things in January and who can handle the grind of a varsity season.”
SKYLINE VIKINGS
› Coach: Joey Rowell (second season)
› First game: Nov. 8 at Susan Moore
› Area: Class 1A Area 15
› Area opponents: Woodville, Athens Bible, Oakwood Adventist, Valley Head
› 2021-22 record/finish: 22-8; Class 1A Area 13 Tournament champion, 1A Northeast Sub-regionals
› Roster: Seniors Chase Bickers, Dakota Fuhrman, Dillon Stephens; juniors Bryant Kennamer, Jayten Prince, Caleb Rowell, Sam Utter; Sophomores Will Avans, Scott York; freshman Landon Rousseau
› Returning starters: 3 — Will Avans, Chase Bickers, Jayten Prince
› Storylines: Skyline has won 13 consecutive area tournament championships, the longest active streak in the state…Oakwood Adventist, which defeated Skyline in overtime in the Class 1A Northeast Sub-regionals last season, is now an area foe of the Vikings…The Vikings must replace the production of two-time all-state center and Shorter signee Weston Avans…Skyline returns three starters and two key reserves from last year’s 22-win team…Rowell is in his second season as the Vikings head coach. This is the first time in four years the program has had the same head coach in back-to-back seasons.
› Quoting coach: “We return 5 guys that have played a lot of varsity basketball, so I’d like to think we should have some experience. (In second season with team), I have a better understanding of everyone's strengths and weaknesses and who can play different roles to help our team meet its full potential. Staying healthy is always the No. 1 key for us. We’ve got to develop some depth. Hopefully we will get better as the season goes and peak at the right time.”
› Area outlook: “Oakwood in my opinion is the favorite until someone can prove they can beat them. They return just about everyone from last yr. They are a senior laden team with a lot of experience. They’re coached really well and are a very athletic team. Woodville will look different without the Dolberry kid but they could be more balanced overall. I believe they will give teams problems with their guard play. Athens Bible is that team that has some unknowns about them. They return the PG and the coach's son, a 6-7 kid that can play inside and outside. Coach (Rusty) Bland does a great job at getting the most out of his kids from what I've seen. Valley Head is in year two of Coach (William) Isbell’s system and his guys play extremely hard. They will be much improved. They return some kids that really have gotten better over the last couple of years.”
WOODVILLE PANTHERS
› Coach: Bubba Smith (sixth season)
› First game: Nov. 8 vs. Brindlee Mountain
› Area: Class 1A Area 15
› Area opponents: Skyline, Athens Bible, Oakwood Adventist, Valley Head
› 2021-22 record/finish: 10-18; Class 1A Area 13 Tournament semifinals
› Roster: Seniors Damien Benson, Wyatt Hutchens, Axel Magno; juniors Jase Dulaney, Sam Peek, Trey Stone; sophomores Ronald Clark, Cam Dolberry, Carter Johnson, Mason Jones, Rycard Rosas
› Returning starters: 2 — Damien Benson, Sam Peek
› Storylines: The Panthers must replace three starters, including multi-time all-county center Caleb Dolberry…The Panthers have four returning players in Benson, Peek, Magno and Hutchens…More guard oriented this season, Woodville will likely play at a faster temp this season after losing Caleb Dolberry in the low post…Smith, entering his sixth season as Woodville’s head coach, is tied with NSM’s Cole Hicks for the longest current varsity boys head-coaching tenure in Jackson County.
› Quoting coach: “We have to shoot the ball better. We shot 18% from 3 point line last year. Rebounding will be a key, we are not very big. Hopefully we can get the game at our pace. I don’t have one person that can make up for the loss of (Caleb) Dolberry. I need two or three to get those numbers. We will be more guard oriented and will play faster than last year.
› Area outlook: “A lot tougher than last year. We replace Gaylesville and Cedar bluff with oakwood and Athens Bible. Both are really good, Skyline will be good and valley Head will have best team they have had in while. We will have to play well to be a factor in the area race.”
