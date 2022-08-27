The Pisgah football team gave head coach Luke Pruitt quite a birthday present Friday night.
The Pisgah football team gave head coach Luke Pruitt quite a birthday present Friday night.
The Class 2A No. 8-ranked Eagles scored the game’s final 22 points to rally for a 29-28 season-opening win at Lexington.
“It was a great (gift),” Pruitt said. “So proud of the kids. They figured out a way to win.”
It was the first meeting between the teams. The teams were not scheduled to play until late July when Pisgah's scheduled opening opponent, Lindsay Lane, announced it would not field a team. Lexington, which was originally scheduled to be off in Week 1, switched its bye to Week 3 in order to play the Eagles.
Pisgah (1-0) took a 7-0 lead just over a minute into the game on Mason Holcomb’s long touchdown pass to Jakob Kirby. But Lexington built a 21-7 halftime lead while Pisgah’s “shot ourselves in the foot” with three turnovers, including two interceptions in the end zone, and having a kickoff return for a touchdown negated by a penalty.
Lexington (1-1) upped its lead to 28-7 mid third quarter, but Pisgah scored just before the end of the third quarter to pull within 28-14 on Fox Tinker’s touchdown run.
Holcomb connected with Luke Gilbert for a touchdown on the Eagles’ next possession, and Holcomb scrambled for the two-point conversion to cut Lexington’s lead to 28-22. Pisgah took the lead on another Holcomb to Gilbert connection, and Dalton Johnson kicked the go-ahead PAT with 2:38 remaining.
Lexington made it interesting late, converting a long third down and then getting a pass interference penalty to get into field-goal range. But the Golden Bears missed a 37-yarder with no time left on the clock.
“Longest two minutes of my life,” Pruitt said. “We thought we had them stopped a couple of times but they got a kick but missed it. We faced adversity all night but the kids just did what they were supposed to do. Our guys answered the bell.”
