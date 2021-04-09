The North Sand Mountain softball team closed out area play with a win over a county rival.
The Bison cranked out 17 hits on the way to 15-5 Class 2A Area 15 victory at Section High School Wednesday afternoon.
NSM (4-5, 3-3) led 3-1 after one inning, 8-2 after four innings and 9-5 after five innings before using a six-run sixth to invoke the mercy rule.
Cloey Davenport finished 3-for-4 with a grand slam, a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored for NSM while Nady Poore was 3-for-4 with three doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored and Gracie Holland was 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Shelby Preston had a double, a single and walk while scoring two runs for the Bison and Chloe Johnson had two hits and a run scored while Caybree Dobbins doubled and Kolbie Bobo singled.
Dobbins also recorded 14 strikeouts on her to earning the win in the pitching circle for NSM.
Molly Myers had a two-run double for Section (0-4 in area play) while Presley Wright tripled and Stella Summerford, Ava Harper and Stormie Little singled.
Scottsboro 11, Arab 4 — At Arab, the Wildcats won their sixth straight game while remaining perfect in Class 6A Area 15 with Wednesday’s win.
After falling behind 4-1 after one inning, Scottsboro (13-10, 2-0) scored a run in the second before using a four-run third inning to take the lead. The Wildcats added a run in the fourth and two runs each in the sixth and seven innings to close out the win. Scottsboro had a season-high 21 hits, led by Lexie Bennett’s 4-for-5 performance and Ella Lee’s 3-for-5, four RBI effort. Kambrie Doss, Alyssa Smart (RBI) and Anna Stuart Dawson all finished 3-for-4 for the Wildcats while Olivia Tubbs (RBI), Audrey Holland, Morgan Perkins (two RBIs), Austin McNeece and Amaya Whitson (RBI) had one hit each.
Dawson recorded seven strikeouts while pitching a complete game for Scottsboro.
Lily Livingston and Lola Davis both hit two-run home runs for Arab (4-13, 0-2).
Tuesday
Skyline 11, Grissom 6 — At Skyline, the Class 1A No. 2-ranked Vikings rallied from a three-run deficit to post their second win of the season over 7A Grissom.
Skyline (15-4) fell behind 6-3 after the Tigers scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning. But the Vikings countered with four runs in the bottom the inning to move in front 7-6 before scoring two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings.
Aidan Bellomy finished 3-for-4 with two doubles for Skyline while Gracie Stucky was 2-for-3 with a double, a single and also a walk and Jayla Ross was 2-for-4 with a double. Dacey Allen doubled and walked twice for the Vikings and Olivia Treece and Blakely Stucky both singled and walked while Brinlee Potts tripled, Audra Bellomy singled and Sage Lewis walked twice.
Allen started in the circle, pitching four innings on the way to earning the win. Treece pitched the final three innings and recorded six strikeouts to earn the save.
Ider 11, NSM 1 — At Ider, the home team scored 10 runs in their final three at-bats to earn a regular-season split of the team’s Class 2A Area 15 games.
NSM, which defeated the Hornets 7-6 back last month, tied the game at 1-all in the top of the fourth inning when Caybree Dobbins was hit by a pitch and later scored on Kinsey Barton’s RBI double.
Barton finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI for the Bison while Nady Poore singled and Cloey Davenport, Shelby Preston and Chloe Johnson each drew a walk.
Makinley Traylor went 3-for-4 with a home run for Ider (1-1 in area play) while Lexi Brewer had two hits and four RBIs.
