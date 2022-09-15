The Section football team hits the road this week for a matchup with Class 2A's top-ranked team.

Section (0-4, 0-2) makes the short drive across the Jackson-DeKalb line to take on the Fyffe Red Devils in a Class 2A Region 7 contest at Paul Benefield Stadium Friday night at 7 p.m.

