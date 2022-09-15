The Section football team hits the road this week for a matchup with Class 2A's top-ranked team.
Section (0-4, 0-2) makes the short drive across the Jackson-DeKalb line to take on the Fyffe Red Devils in a Class 2A Region 7 contest at Paul Benefield Stadium Friday night at 7 p.m.
It is the 40th all-time meeting between the teams in a series Fyffe leads 32-7. The Red Devils have won __ straight over the Lions, whose last win in the series came in 1989.
Fyffe (3-0, 2-0) enters the matchup with wins over Geraldine 34-6, North Sand Mountain 49-0 and Whitesburg Christian 49-6.
Section enters the matchup after falling to 35-6 to Sand Rock last Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.