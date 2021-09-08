Evan Hill is on a winning streak.
The Scottsboro junior cross country runner ran a time of 16:09.94 to win the Large School (Class 5A-7A) Boys race at the Pepsi XC Challenge at Alexander Mini Park in Moulton on Saturday.
It was the second consecutive 5K race win for Hill, won the Black & Gold Classic on Aug. 28 by running the state’s fastest time thus far in the 2021 season.
Hill’s effort helped Scottsboro post a runner-up team finish. The Wildcats (39) finished three points back of Class 7A James Clemens, who took the top spot with a winning low score of 36. It was the second straight race that Scottsboro finished second to the Jets. Buckhorn (96), Lawrence County (109) and Ardmore (136) rounded out the top five.
Along with Hill, Scottsboro’s top-five scoring runners were Reese Bell third (16:45.10), Rex Green sixth (16:56.78), Stephen Jones 11th (17:08.86) and Ridge Wells 18th (18:15:45).
Also for the Wildcats, Hamilton Richardson finished 19th (18:16.25), Wilson Hill 30th (19:17:93), Cameron Estes 34th (19:34.26), Johny Felix 37th (19:41.92) and River Green 75th (23:27.47).
Varsity Girls — Scottsboro ran to a third-place finish in the Pepsi XC Challenge’s Large School Girls 5K Race.
The Wildcats posted a team score of 62. Host Lawrence County won the title with a low team score of 37, just ahead of runner-up James Clemens (40).
Emma Bradford and Ally Campbell paced the Scottsboro effort. Bradford finished fourth with a time of 20:07.23 while Campbell was sixth with a time of 20:12.11.
Rounding out Scottsboro’s top-five scoring runners were Maddie Gossett 14th (21:22.40), Cambree Bradford 21st (22:24.45) and Smith Bradford 23rd (22:33.69). Also for the Wildcats, Lauren Paradise placed 30th (23:16.29), Shelton Linville 34th (23:49.11), McCall Chandler (24:25.84), Sera Laney 44th (25:19.16), Collins Bradford 50th (26:12.01) and Kiana Lenox 71st (31:10.66).
Girls 2-Mile Race — Scottsboro had four of the top-six finishers on the way to claiming the Pepsi XC Challenge‘a Girls 2-Mile Race championship.
Scottsboro had a winning low score of 23, out-distancing runner-up E.O. Coffman (Tennessee) by 47 points.
Mia Martin finished third (14:319.35), Banks Bradford fourth (14:38.81), Addison Jose fifth (14:40.51) and Reagan Epps sixth (14:56.72) for Scottsboro while Bailey Hixon was 19th (16:10.06), Lela Moser 22nd (16:41.63), Natalie Mir 29th (16:53.12), Ava Selby 34th (17:23.30), Shelby McLaughlin 45th (17:51.52), Brooklyn Chastain 47th (18:03.65), Layla Goff 79th (20:05.69), Audrey Stokes 89th (20:53.30), Toulia Bucklin 95th (21:43.91) and Katy Gamble 101st (23:48.18).
Boys 2-Mile Race — Scottsboro’s five-scoring runners posted Top-12 finishes en route to the winning the Pepsi XC Challenge’s Boys 2-Mile Race.
Cole Synder finished fifth (12:19.20) while Brady Strickland was sixth (12:30.06), Patton Russell eighth (12:41.09), Luke Barber ninth (12:45.39), Will Paradise 12th (13:19.14), Jace Kennedy 18th (14:02.45), Axl Hastings 19th (14:04.16), Andrew Barber 22nd (14:09.85), Craft Sanders 23rd (14:11.29), Brady Turner 24th (14:11.66), Hunt Holland 26th (14:13.99), McGowan Holt 37th, (14:57.27), Armando Camacho 41st (15:08.02), Tommy Clements 48th (15:21.79), Ismael Felix 53rd (15:56.30), Hogan Richardson 61st (16:34.38), Sawyer McWilliams 67th (17:03.54), Josh Laney 75th (17:25.94) and Eli Strickland 89th (20:18.94).
