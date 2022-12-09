For the second consecutive year, Jackson County is home to two AHSAA State Cheerleading champions.
The Section cheer program won its second consecutive Class 2A state championship while the Scottsboro cheer program won the 5A state title during Monday’s AHSAA Cheer Championships at the Birmingham Crossplex.
A year ago North Jackson and Section brought home titles in the AHSAA’s Traditional Routine Division, and now Section and Scottsboro completed a two-for for the county.
Scottsboro has been close to winning before and head coach Paige Hodges said her cheerleaders worked tirelessly to finally break through.
“Knowing that this team has made history makes the win all the more special,” Hodges said “Going in to state I knew that we had the routing, skills and determination to win. The team was in a really good place. I knew they were ready mentally and physically. They took the floor extremely nervous simply because this title meant everything to them. I was not sure how the nerves would play a part in their performance considering the stunting is so intricate. However, once they got through the first tumbling pass and stunt sequence I knew they were fighting harder than ever for perfection. After they finished, I knew they had put themselves in a position to win. I watched the other teams in our division and felt that we were hands down the team to beat.”
Still, Scottsboro had two wait almost two-and-a-half hours to find out its fate. But the wait was worth it when Scottsboro was announced as the state champion, sparking a spirited celebration.
“Hearing our name announced as the 5A AHSAA State Champion was so special,” Hodges said. “The kids have worked countless hours towards the goal of winning state. To see the absolute joy and excitement on their faces is something I will never forget. Monday’s experience was special and I could not be more proud of this group of kids.”
Scottsboro defeated Jasper, Boaz and LeFlore to win the Class 5A state championship.
Team members for Scottsboro are Anna Stuart Dawson, Ella Claire Hodges, Breallie Hammon-McClain, Mary Adalyn Skipper, Haylen Miles, Amaya Whitson, Alektra Holt, Maggie Whitaker, Anna Claire Shelton, Ashley Dunsmore, Natalie Mir, Adriyana Saavedra, Bailey Hixon, Khaila Bradley, Rebecca Jones, Anna Claire Childress, Avidd Gamble, Windsor Haston, Lilyan Hardman, Laila King, Marienne Heikkinen, Ella Rose Hancock, Blair Butler, Julie Rai Hood, Caroline Sanders, Ruby Cobb and Bentley Allen.
“There are really no words that can accurately depict all that has gone into making this state win happen,” Paige Hodges said. “The kids practice five days a week for hours each day. They have practiced on weekends, during holiday breaks and have put their hearts and souls into accomplishing this goal. Their bodies take a beating daily due to the physical aspect of what we do. They also have to be on point mentally with every second of every rep. Not many people understand the physical and mental demands within this sport. They are athletes and are tough as nails to say the least.”
Meanwhile, Section defeated Sand Rock, Woodland and Ider to claim its second straight Class 2A state championship.
Team members for Section are Ashlyn Reed, Molly Myers, Taegan Whitmire, Hadley Crawford, Kortni Davis, Jenna Luse, Lexi Haynes, Marli Haynes, Jada Luse, Maggie Mayo, Karlie Hancock, Braley Gant, Jenna Bagley, Precious Parks and Claire Pope.
Section head coach Taylor McCarver said her girls were “all in” on a quest to repeat.
“Our saying for the year was ‘all in,’” McCarver said. “At the beginning of the season, we set a goal to win state again. They knew it would be a challenge to go back-to-back, but they believed that they could and said they were willing to do everything that they could to win. These girls were truly all in.”
McCarver said she was “excited and nervous” after the Lions completed their routine.
“We performed a great routine that I was proud of, but I knew it was going to be up to the judges because of the strong competition we have in 2A,” McCarver said. “We ended up scoring the highest we had all season and for that I was proud. Many hours go in to this 2:30 performance and we only get one shot at it. It was an incredible feeling hearing that we had won again. Seeing the girls’ reactions and knowing the hard work that they put in was truly amazing. We were very fortunate to experience this feeling for the first time last year, but to be able to do it two years in a row is remarkable.”
