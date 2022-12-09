For the second consecutive year, Jackson County is home to two AHSAA State Cheerleading champions.

The Section cheer program won its second consecutive Class 2A state championship while the Scottsboro cheer program won the 5A state title during Monday’s AHSAA Cheer Championships at the Birmingham Crossplex.

