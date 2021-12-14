After losing a heart-breaking Class 6A Area 15 game at home against Fort Payne on Dec. 3, Scottsboro had no room for error to hold on to hopes of hosting the area tournament in February.
A week later and two area wins later, Scottsboro hopes of hosting remain intact.
Scottsboro (6-6) followed up its nine-point win at defending area champion Buckhorn on Dec. 7 with a 39-29 win over visiting Arab Friday night at Hambrick Hall to improve to 2-1 in area play.
“Couldn’t be prouder of this week,” said Scottsboro head coach Brandon Childers. “We win basically by double digits at Buckhorn, played really well, probably our best all-around game all year. Then we came in here against Arab and did enough to get it done. (Arab is) long and rangy and you’ve got to make shots, and we made just enough. We defended really well.”
Scottsboro led 10-9, 22-15 and 26-22 at the quarter breaks before salting the game away by converting 6 of 8 free-throw attempts over the final 1:09.
Adair Holland sank three 3-pointers and closed with 11 points and Audrey Holland netted 10 for Scottsboro, which also got nine points and seven rebounds from Lexie Bennett, four points and 11 rebounds from Jadaya Edmondson, four points from Olivia Tubbs and three points from Alyssa Paschal.
Sydney Ferguson scored eight points and Aspen Miller added six for Arab (5-5, 0-2).
Skyline 69, Woodville 30 — At Woodville, top-ranked Skyline won its ninth straight game while remaining undefeated in Class 1A Area 13 play with Friday’s victory.
Skyline (9-3, 3-0) led 18-6 after one quarter before stretching its advantage to 40-13 at halftime and 60-24 after three quarters.
Four Vikings scored in double figures. Blakely Stucky paced Skyline with 19 points while Gracie Rowell had 17, Kenzie Manning had 14 and Lexie Stucky had 11.
Jessica Sirten scored 11 points and Karlee Holcomb added six for Woodville (3-5, 2-1), which suffered its first area loss.
Ider 58, Section 30 — At Section, the visiting No. 8-ranked Ider outscored the Lions 21-6 in the second quarter to take control of Friday’s Class 2A Area 15 matchup.
Section (3-6, 1-2) trailed just 13-8 after one quarter before Ider surged to a 34-14 halftime lead. Ider was in front 43-27 after three quarters.
Cara Holder finished with 11 points for Section while Savannah White netted six and Ali Sullins added five.
Savannah Seals and Makinley Traylor scored 16 and 15 points respectively and Allie Pruett added nine for Ider (8-3, 1-1), which is coached by former Section varsity boys head coach Jamie Pruett.
New Hope 63, North Jackson 15 — At New Hope, the visiting Chiefs dropped a Class 4A Area 14 contest against No. 4-ranked New Hope on Friday.
North Jackson (0-6, 0-2) trailed 23-2, 35-6 and 58-10 at the quarter breaks.
Peyton Hill scored six points and Tyra Smith added four for the Chiefs. Kaylee Yarbrough led New Hope (10-2, 2-0) with 12 points.
MONDAY
Pisgah 80, Geraldine 46 — At Pisgah, the Class 2A No. 1-ranked Eagles posted their 55th straight win at Carey Ellison Gymnasium with Monday’s win over visiting Geraldine.
Pisgah (8-2), which made 15 3-pointers, led 29-12 after one quarter before stretching its lead to 49-25 at halftime and 70-36 after three quarters.
Four Eagles scored in double figures and five players scored at least nine points. Lipscomb signee Molly Heard scored a game-high 23 points for Pisgah while Paisley Patalas had 14 points, Lila Kate Wheeler had 11, Karlee Holcomb had 10 and Kallie Tinker had nine.
Gracey Johnson scored 14 points and Chloe Medlock added nine for Geraldine (7-4).
Section 47, Westminster Christian 31 — At Section, the Lions built a double-digit halftime lead on the way to the win over Class 4A Westminster Christian on Monday.
Section (4-6) led 13-6 after one quarter before pushing its lead to 26-12 at halftime and 39-18 after three quarters.
Savannah White scored 16 points and Madison Armstrong netted 13 for the Lions, who also got nine from Chloe Britt and five from Kenleigh Owens. Brianna Tinsley scored 10 points for Westminster Christian (0-10).
NSM 60, Ider 47 — At Higdon, North Sand Mountain dropped a Class 2A Area 15 matchup with No. 8-ranked Ider Monday night.
NSM (5-4, 0-2) led 14-12 after one quarter, but Ider (9-3, 2-1) moved in front 33-22 at halftime and led 49-37 entering the fourth quarter.
Kayden Reyes scored 12 points and Madison Renfro added 10 for NSM, which also got eight form Lillian Hassell, seven from Liz Hassell, six from Ashley Shrader and four from Kolbie Bobo.
Kennzie Smith and Makinley Traylor scored 19 points each and Savannah Seals added 10 for Ider, which is coached by NSM alum Jamie Pruett.
