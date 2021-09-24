Scottsboro’s Olivia Tubbs has made her college softball decision.
The senior third baseman recently committed to play for Coastal Alabama-South Community College in Bay Minette in Baldwin County.
Coastal Alabama-South plays in the Alabama Community College Conference and the National Junior College Athletic Association. The Sun Chiefs were the ACCC South Division champions this past spring.
“Blessed to announce that I have decided to further my academic and softball career at Coastal Alabama,” Tubbs said in a tweet announcing her commitment. “I couldn’t have done it without my amazing coaches and teammates who always pushed me far beyond my limits! I am excited for this next chapter in my life, Go Sun Chiefs!”
Tubbs batted .304 (34-for-112) this past season with a .381 on-base percentage, a .517 slugging percentage and a .952 OPS. She had 13 extra base hits (eight home runs, four doubles and one triple) while totaling 25 RBIs, nine of which came with two outs. Tubbs also drew 11 walks, was hit by a pitch three times and scored 16 runs. Defensively, she committed just six errors in 139 defensive chances for a .957 fielding percentage while helping Scottsboro win the Class 6A Area 15 championship and advance to the North Regional.
Scottsboro alum named to 2021 Preseason All-OVC team — Former Scottsboro football standout and current Murray State defensive lineman Ethan Edmondson has been named to the 2021 Preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference Team.
Edmondson had three tackles and one quarterback hurry through three games for Murray State, an FCS school located in Murray, Kentucky. He was a second-team All-OVC selection during the 2020 season after totaling 26 tackles, including a team-high five for a loss, with two quarterback sacks and five quarterback hurries.
The Races are 1-2 on the season with both losses coming to FBS schools Bowling Green and No. 8-ranked Cincinnati. Murray State begins OVC play today against Eastern Illinois.
North Jackson alum grabs pick-six for Dodge City CC — A former North Jackson football standout turned his first interception of the season into points for his team last Saturday.
Thadius “Trey” Harris returned an interception 74 yards for a touchdown during Dodge City (Kansas) Community College’s 30-20 loss to Butler (Kansas) Community College.
The 5-foot-10 sophomore has made nine tackles (seven solo) with one interception and three pass break-ups through three games this season.
Harris was a three-sport standout in football, basketball and track and field for North Jackson before graduating in 2017. He was an all-state honorable mention as an athlete (QB/DB) in football his junior season, was a two-time all-Jackson County basketball player was a two-time Class 4A state high jump champion. He played at Tennessee Valley Prep in 2018 and at West Hills (California) Community College in 2019. After the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Harris transferred to Dodge City for his sophomore season.
Section’s Patterson collecting offers — Section senior basketball player Logan Patterson is becoming a popular player amongst college basketball coaches.
In the span of a week, the senior guard/forward has picked up his first two scholarship offers. Patterson’s first offer came from Huntingdon College in Montgomery last week before receiving an offer on Monday from Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi.
Patterson is entering his fourth season as a starter for Section. He eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career last January.
