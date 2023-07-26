When Glen Hicks took the Whitwell (Tennessee) varsity boys head basketball job back in April, he did so with an understanding between him and administration that if something opened up closer to home, he would pursue it.
A month later, Sylvania High School had a vacancy within its varsity boys program, and Hicks wound up a Ram.
The Pisgah alum and longtime North Sand Mountain head coach is back as a head coach after three years helping the NSM boys and girls programs on a volunteer basis.
After coaching NSM for 25 seasons with a year as Wallace State Community College men’s coach in 1994-95, Hicks coached for 12 years at nearby Dade County (Georgia), one year at South Pittsburg (Tennessee) and three years at Fort Payne before retiring after the 2018-19 season. The Jackson County Sports Hall of Famer has 750 career wins, 462 of which came at NSM along with eight Jackson County Tournament championships and six Sand Mountain Tournament championships and three state tournament appearances.
Hicks got the head-coaching itch again last spring, and after taking the position at Whitwell, the Sylvania opening was too enticing not to pursue, he said.
“I told them if something close to home opened up, I was going after it, and it did,” Hicks said. “It’s exciting to be back coaching kind of on the small-school scene that was my comfort zone. It’s a tough area. A lot of good basketball on Sand Mountain and around DeKalb and Jackson County, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
Sylvania competes in Class 3A Area 14 with Asbury, 2022-23 Northeast Regional semifinal team Geraldine and two-time defending state champion Plainview.
Hicks spent the summer trying to get the Rams up to speed on his uptempo style of play.
“We’re going to play my typical style, crank it up (tempo-wise), shoot a lot of 3s and we feel like we’ve got some guys that can get to the goal,” Hicks said. “We threw a lot of stuff at them this summer. The football team is going to be good and we don’t know when we’ll get them, so we wanted them to have some idea about everything when we do start playing. They were catching on (during June play dates). We were passing up too many open shots to start with, but they were getting used to by the end (of the summer).”
Hicks’ assistant coach at Sylvania is Lamar Hendricks, who was on his staffs at NSM and Fort Payne before serving as Pisgah’s head coach during the 2020-21 and 2021–22 seasons and working as an assistant at Valley Head during the 2021-22 season.
After a practice this summer, Hicks and Hendricks were walking through the Sylvania gymnasium when Hendricks asked Hicks, who had many competitive battles with Sylvania during his NSM tenure, a question.
“(Hendricks) looked over said ‘could you have ever imaged us being Sylvania Rams?’” Hicks said. “I couldn’t have back then, but I’m excited that we are.”
