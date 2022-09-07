Diego Holt made big contributions on both sides of the football during North Jackson’s Class 4A Region 8 matches with Westminster Christian.
The sophomore running back rushed for 227 yards and a two touchdowns on 22 carries while also completing 3 of 4 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns during the Chiefs’ 55-39 loss last Friday night. He also recorded five tackles and two quarterback pressure on defense.
For his efforts, Holt has been named the Jackson County Prep Football Honor Roll Player of the Week.
Other notable performances from Week 2 of the high school football season were:
Mason Holcomb, Pisgah — The junior quarterback was 4-of-8 passing for 96 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 58 yards and a touchdown during the Eagles’ 41-14 win over Sand Rock.
Austin Burger, Scottsboro — The senior recorded five tackles, including three quarterback sacks, three quarterback pressure, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble during the Wildcats’ 36-12 win over Boaz.
Sam Peek, Woodville — The junior ran for 161 yards, three touchdowns and a two-point conversion on 31 carries and completed 4 of 7 passes for 46 yards during the Panthers’ 48-20 loss to Cedar Bluff.
Fox Tinker, Pisgah — The junior ran for 56 yards and two touchdowns on three carries on offense, had a 42-yard kickoff return and had two tackles (one for a loss), a fumble recovery an interception and a pass deflection that led to teammate’s interception on defense during the Eagles’ win over Sand Rock.
Keelan Alvarez, Scottsboro — The junior ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries during the Wildcats’ win over Boaz.
Jonathan Linderman, North Jackson — The junior caught two passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns (51 and 45 yards) during the Chiefs’ loss to Westminster Christian
Luke Gilbert, Pisgah — The sophomore caught two passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns (19 and 63 yards) during the Eagles’ win over Sand Rock.
Wil Sims, North Jackson — The senior recorded nine tackles, including two quarterback sacks, during the Chiefs’ loss to Westminster Christian.
Landon Wright, Scottsboro — The senior had five tackles, including two for a loss, and two quarterback pressures during the Wildcats’ win over Boaz.
Jr. Walker, Section — The senior ran for 91 yards and a touchdown during the Lions’ 34-14 loss to Collinsville.
JD Williams, Woodville — The eighth-grader recorded six tackles during the Panthers’ loss to Cedar Bluff.
Grant Smith, Pisgah — The junior ran for 60 yards on two carries on offense and had five tackles and an interception on defense during the Eagles’ win over Sand Rock.
Andruw Smith, Scottsboro — The senior recorded 13 tackles, including one for a loss, during the Wildcats’ win over Boaz.
Hank Farmer, NSM — The junior recorded 10 tackles, including seven solo tackles, during the Bison’s 49-0 loss to Class 2A No. 1-ranked Fyffe.
Cadarius Ringer, North Jackson — The sophomore recorded nine tackles and two quarterback pressures during the Chiefs’ loss to Westminster Christian.
Reed Potter, Scottsboro — The junior recorded nine tackles during the Wildcats’ win over Boaz.
Ace Weaver, Woodville — The junior ran for 58 yards on 11 carries on offense and recorded four tackles on defense during the Panthers’ loss to Cedar Bluff.
Caiden Hawkins, Pisgah — The senior recorded nine tackles, including one for a loss, and a quarterback pressure during the Eagles’ win over Sand Rock.
Jake Jones, Scottsboro — The sophomore ran for 64 yards and a touchdown during the Wildcats’ 36-12 win over Boaz.
