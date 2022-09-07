holt

Diego Holt accounted for more than 331 total yards and four touchdowns for North Jackson in Week 2 against Westminster Christian.

 Photo Courtesy of Brent Miller

Diego Holt made big contributions on both sides of the football during North Jackson’s Class 4A Region 8 matches with Westminster Christian. 

The sophomore running back rushed for 227 yards and a two touchdowns on 22 carries while also completing 3 of 4 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns during the Chiefs’ 55-39 loss last Friday night. He also recorded five tackles and two quarterback pressure on defense. 

(0) comments

