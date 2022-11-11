The North Sand Mountain girls basketball team used hot-shooting and harassing defense to post a win a Thursday night.
Visiting NSM shot 53% from the field and recorded 23 steals on the defensive end during a convincing 83-36 win at Geraldine.
Updated: November 12, 2022 @ 3:07 am
NSM (2-0) made 28 of its 53 shot attempts, including 8-of-18 from the 3-point arc (44%).
The Bison raced in front 20-5 after one quarter and led 50-13 at halftime and 68-27 after three quarters.
Madison Renfro scored a game-high 24 points for NSM while also contributing two assists and three steals. Kayden Reyes closed with 14 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals for the Bison and Kolbie Bobo had 13 points, four steals and three rebounds while Abby Shaffer had nine points and nine rebounds. NSM also got six points, three rebounds and three steals from Kam Patterson, five points, five rebounds and two blocks from Ashley Shrader, five points, five steals and three assists from Raygan Weldon, four points and two steals from Ella Spurgin and three points and four rebounds from Rylee Reyes.
Kaley Brock scored seven points while Hallie Burns and Kaleigh Butler had five each for Geraldine (0-1).
