Renfro

NSM's Madison Renfro looks to bring the basketball up court against Geraldine during the Bison's 83-36 victory Thursday night. Renfro scored a game-high 24 points as NSM improved to 2-0 on the season.

 Photo Courtesy of Glendon Poe | The (Fort Payne) Times-Journal

The North Sand Mountain girls basketball team used hot-shooting and harassing defense to post a win a Thursday night.

Visiting NSM shot 53% from the field and recorded 23 steals on the defensive end during a convincing 83-36 win at Geraldine.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.