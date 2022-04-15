Cole Porter had not lost hope, but the North Jackson head baseball coach did admit to feeling the gravity of the situation with his team entering the bottom of the seventh inning with just three outs let to save their season.
“I knew we could comeback, but at the same time, I’m thinking ‘what I’m going to say to these guys’ if we don’t,” Porter said.
Fortunately for Porter, it was a speech he didn’t have to give.
North Jackson scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to save their season with a 2-1 walk-off win over New Hope before defeating the Indians 11-2 in Game 3 of the teams’ Class 4A Area 14 series Thursday at Stevenson Park to claim a second straight area championship.
“(Winning) that first game today, it was emotional. We were three outs away from the season being over. I had to walk out to right field after and just kind of settle down for a minute. I usually don’t get that way,” Porter said. “Then we settle down for Game 2, we get hit in the mouth with them getting two runs in the top of the first and we don’t flinch. We come back and score in every inning. Very proud of them.”
North Jackson (14-14, 4-2) will host Good Hope in a Class 4A first-round best-of-three series starting Friday, April 22. Game times are still to be determined.
New Hope (13-13, 4-2), which opened the area series with North Jackson with a 6-4 win on Tuesday, would have been the area champion had it won Thursday’s first game. Instead, North Jackson’s win coupled with Madison County’s victory over DAR set the stage for what could have been a three-way tie for the area title had New Hope won the series with North Jackson. Although those three teams all finished 4-2 in area play — Game 3s in series don’t count in area standings but serve as head-to-head tiebreakers between teams — North Jackson is the area champion by virtue of winning both series against the other two while Madison County, which won its series with New Hope, is the area runner-up.
North Jackson was nearly the team on the outside of the playoff picture. Game 2 of the series, which was the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader, went to the seventh inning with the game scoreless. But New Hope’s Colby Hall singled and ultimately scored on a passed ball to give his team a 1-0 lead.
Staring the end of its season in the face, North Jackson put its first three runners on in the bottom of the seventh when Dalton Morris reached on a dropped third strike and Macklin Guess and Carson Smith both singled. Morris, who pitched a two-hitter with six strikeouts, then scored on passed ball to tie the game before Nick Jernigan singled to plate Guess with the winning run and spark a spirited North Jackson celebration.
“That was special,” Porter said of the Chiefs’ seventh-inning rally.
New Hope jumped to a 2-0 lead in Game 3 of the teams’ series, but North Jackson scored a single run in each of the first three innings — Landon Barnes had an RBI single in the first, Diego Holt scored on a New Hope error in the second and Barnes had another RBI single in the third — before breaking the game open with a five-run fourth inning. The Chiefs loaded the bases with one out before Guess was hit by a pitch and Smith drew a walk to push across a pair of runs. After Jernigan drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, Barnes roped a two-run single to left field for an 8-2 North Jackson lead. The Chiefs tacked on three more in the sixth with Guess scoring on a wild pitch after he was aboard following his second hit and Jayden Eakin and Jonathan Linderman both driving in a run each.
Barnes finished 3-for-3 with four RBIs and also struck out three while pitching the final 1 1/3 innings in relief of Caden Wynne, a left-handed sophomore who pitched 5 2/3 innings and recorded 10 strikeouts while not allowing an earned run.
“Our pitching was phenomenal today,” Porter said. “We’re kind of built for a series. We’ve got enough arms for three (games). Had a senior throw big for us in the first game and then a sophomore that doesn’t flinch after getting two runs put up by (New Hope) early.”
Now the Chiefs turn their attention the playoffs as they hope to make another deep run after reaching the Class 4A state semifinals last season.
“We’re battled tested,” Porter said. “We had to win a Game 3 against Madison County, then had to win two games today (to get in). I’m looking forward to getting in the playoffs and seeing what they can do.”
Tuesday | Game 1
New Hope 6, North Jackson 4 — At New Hope, the host team scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth after North Jackson had tied the game in the top of inning to win Game 1 of the teams’ Class 4A Area 14 series.
North Jackson fell behind 3-0 after two innings but pulled within 3-2 in the third Smith’s two-run home run. After New Hope added a run in the fifth, the Chiefs tied the score at 4-all in the top of the sixth inning on Linderman’s RBI sacrifice fly and Blake Matthews’ RBI single. But New Hope got RBI singles from Grant Maples and Charlie Harbin in the bottom of the inning before retiring North Jackson in order in the seventh to post the win.
North Jackson had just four hits, one each from Smith, Matthews, Barnes and Eakin. Smith recorded five strikeouts over five innings pitched.
